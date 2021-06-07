Who Is Ben White? All You Need To Know About England's TAA Replacement At Euro 2020

Earlier on Sunday, it was announced that Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Ben White replaced the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020. Gareth Southgate was forced to alter his 26-man squad after Alexander-Arnold suffered a thigh injury during last Wednesday’s victory over Austria and the Three Lions manager has decided to bring in extra defensive cover after taking a close look at White. However, social media has been abuzz over the selection of Ben White with netizens curious to know more about the highly-rated central defender.

Who is Ben White? Brighton centre-back selected in England squad for Euro 2020 after Trent Alexander-Arnold injury

Brighton centre-back Ben White has been called into England’s squad for the European Championship to replace the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 23-year-old, who can play in defence and midfield, made his England debut against Austria and impressed on his first start in Sunday's final warm-up game against Romania. White took to Twitter to express his delight at being selected in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad and wrote, "Beyond proud and honoured! I'll give my everything."

Beyond proud and honoured! I’ll give it my everything 🦁🦁🦁 @England pic.twitter.com/kjMAAgalqK — Benjamin White (@ben6white) June 7, 2021

White started his youth career at Premier League club Southampton before being released at the age of 16, he was signed by Brighton & Hove Albion where he initially joined their academy. In 2017, White signed for League Two club Newport County on loan until the end of the 2017–18 season and won the South Wales Argus Player of the Year Award for Newport for that campaign.

In January 2019, White signed for League One club Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season before joining Leeds United on loan in the summer. White played in all 46 league games (and all 49 overall) as Leeds were promoted to the Premier League as second division champions. White then signed a four-year deal with Brighton in 2020 and played 36 times for the Seagulls during the 2020-21 PL season.

Euro 2020 date: England's group stage schedule

England will begin their Euro 2020 against Croatia on June 13th before facing Scotland on June 18th. The Three Lions will play their final Group D game against the Czech Republic on June 22nd.

Euro 2020 broadcast in India: How to watch Euro 2020 live?

In India, the Euro 2020 coverage will telecast live on Sony Ten. The Euro 2020 live stream will be available on SonyLIV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of the teams.

Image Credits - Ben White Instagram