Who Is Darwin Nunez? Uruguayan Striker Liverpool Are Looking To Sign For $94m From Benfica

Liverpool are likely to sign Darwin Nunez, an Uruguayan attacker, from Benfica for the upcoming season. According to reports, the Premier League side is willing to pay a high price for the Benfica striker to replace Sadio Mane, who is expected to join Bayern Munich this summer. Reports suggest that Liverpool have agreed to sign the forward for an eye-opening price of £75 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has already heaped praise on Darwin, calling him a 'top striker' from Uruguay who has the ability to stay calm even in tough situations.

Who is Darwin Nunez?

Darwin Gabriel Nunez Ribeiro was born in Artigas, Uruguay on June 24, 1999, to Silvia Ribeiro and Bibiano Nunez. He was born into a humble family, with a mother who sold bottles and a father who worked in construction,as per GOAL. The 22-year-old is married to Lorena Manas and they have a son who is named Darwin as well.

Darwin joined Uruguayan club Penarol as a 14-year-old to play for their youth team before getting promoted to the first team in 2017. He made his debut in the Primera Division against River Plate Montevideo. Darwin made a total of 14 appearances for the club from 2017 to 2019, scoring four goals to his name.

In 2019, the striker moved to Spanish Segunda División side Almería, where he made 30 appearances and scored 16 goals for his team. He was signed by Portuguese club Benfica in 2020 for a record transfer fee of €24 million, making him the most expensive signing in the history of Portuguese football. He made 57 appearances for the club and scored 32 goals.

In his first season for Benfica, Darwin scored just six league goals in 29 matches. In the second season, however, Darwin made an impressive comeback and scored 26 goals in 28 matches. He went on to win the golden boot award for his performance in the Primera Liga.