Who Is Emre Demir? Meet Barcelona's New Wunderkind Who Is Being Likened To Lionel Messi

On September 23, 2021, Barcelona announced the signing of Turkish 'wunderkind' Emre Demir from Kayserispor. The Blaugrana paid €2 million to Kayserispor and have included a €400 million release clause in his contract. He is expected to stay in Turkey for the remainder of the season and will join Barcelona's 'B' side in the summer of 2022. The 17-year-old has signed the contract till June 2027.

Emre Demir's rise in world football

At the age of just 15, Demir made his debut for Kayserispor in the Super Lig back in May 2019. Since then he has gone on to make 32 senior appearances for them and for a player who is yet to turn 18, that is an incredible feat. On only his fourth appearance in the league, Demir showed excellent composure to control the ball and then finish with great power to score his first goal. At the age of 15 years and 299 days, he became the youngest player ever to score a goal in Super Lig history. Because of his long hair and being left-footed, many people have compared him to Lionel Messi in his youth.

Those that have seen the fast rise of the player, are not at all surprised by his talent. Demir was scouted back in 2012 by then-Kayserispor board member Suleyman Hurma and according to him, Demir is well matured beyond his age.

"I watched a video clip of Emre when he was eight and I was really impressed," Hurma told Spor Arena. "I invited him and his family to Kayseri straight away. He went straight in with the Kayserispor academy players and I saw that he had exceptional talent. He seemed like an older player who had been made to look younger!"

However, his move to Barcelona will not be the first time that the young Turk will play at the club. Back in 2017, a 13-year-old Demir was called for a trial and played well, but the club was unable to sign him owing to his young age.

"I went to Barcelona's academy and stayed there for two weeks," he told TRT Spor after his move to Barca was confirmed. "I really liked the atmosphere there and made a promise to myself: 'I will come back here one day and wear this jersey!' Now I am very happy that my dreams are coming true."

