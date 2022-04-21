Who Is Erik Ten Hag? New Manchester United Manager's Playing Style, Achievements & More

Premier League giants Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag, who is set to become their next permanent manager ahead of the 2022/23 season. The Dutchman signed a deal that begins at the end of this season and runs until 2025. The Red Devils fans will hope that the 52-year-old can bring the much-needed change that the club needs to get back to the top of England's top-flight after a few disappointing seasons recently.

Following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool on Tuesday, Ralf Rangnick's side are currently sixth in the Premier League standings and are also at risk of not qualifying for any European football for next season. With the appointment confirmed, here is a look at who is Erik ten Hag and what can he bring to Manchester United in the coming years after the outstanding success the Dutchman has acheived at Ajax.

Who is Erik ten Hag?

Erik ten Hag is a former Dutch footballer who is currently serving as the head coach of Ajax since 2017. The 52-year old comes from a small village in the Netherlands and is considered to be extremely humble. His father and brothers are multi-millionaires thanks to a flourishing real-estate business and other financial entities.

What is Erik ten Hag's playing style?

Erik ten Hag is believed to have a very attacking playing style and is believed to spend hours watching videos to analyse his opponents and understand everything about them. The 52-year old's managerial style has often been compared to Pep Guardiola's as he too is a disciplinarian who prefers to set the rules his players need to follow for achieving success.

The Dutchman is also believed to have excellent man-management skills who would arrive at Manchester United with the hope of looking after the interests of each and every member of the squad rather than stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

Erik ten Hag's managerial achievements

With Manchester United set to go trophyless for a fifth season in a row, the club were in dire need of change, and the hope is that Erik ten Hag can bring exactly that. The Dutchman has a proven record as a manager, as ever since he began coaching Ajax in 2017, the club has reached the UEFA Champions League semis once and have also won the domestic competition twice in 2019 and 2021, respectively.