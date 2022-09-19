Who Is Ethan Nwaneri? 15-year-old Arsenal Wonderkid Breaks Unique Premier League Record

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League points table on Sunday following their victory over Brentford. Goals from Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba were enough for the visiting Gunners to secure all three points and register their 6th win of the campaign. The Brentford vs Arsenal match also witnessed a piece of history being created by one of the players from Arteta's team.

Ethan Nwaneri breaks Harvey Elliot, Cesc Fabregas record

The match between Arsenal and Brentford witnessed Ethan Nwaneri debut as a substitute. Nwaneri came on for Fabio Vieira in the 90th minute and by doing that he became the Premier League's youngest-ever player. Ethan Nwaneri made his debut at 15 years and 23 days breaking the record previously held by Liverpool's Harvey Elliott who made his debut for the club aged 16 years and 38 days. The young midfielder also became Arsenal's youngest-ever senior player, breaking the record held by Cesc Fabregas who made his debut at 16 years, 5 months and 24 days.

15 years and 181 days.



The youngest player in Premier League history.



Congratulations, Ethan Nwaneri 👏



❤️ @ArsenalAcademy pic.twitter.com/52pnzERNM8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 18, 2022

Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on bringing on Ethan Nwaneri during the final minutes of the match. He said, "He has trained a couple of times with us and I had a feeling yesterday that if the opportunity came I would do it. I think it sends a strong message about who we are as a club. I told him yesterday he would be with us, and he had to be ready. He is ready. When he went on I said: Congratulations and enjoy it."

Ethan Nwaneri accomplishments at the junior level

Nwaneri is an attacking midfielder who prefers to play in the no.10 role, however, he is a versatile player who can play anywhere across the frontline. The youngster has four goals and assists in four league games at the U18 and U21s levels this season. Nwaneri has represented England at the U16s level

Brentford vs Arsenal match highlights

Arsenal took the lead in the 17th minute after Bukayo Saka swung in a corner from the right that was headed by Saliba off the far post. The scoreline was doubled by Gabriel Jesus in the 28th by heading in a perfect ball from Granit Xhaka. Brentford's hopes of making a comeback were dashed by a 30-yard left-foot curling shot from Fabio Viera beating goalkeeper David Raya. Saka almost netted the fourth in the 66th minute with a long-distance effort only for Raya to make one-handed save. The Brentford keeper (Raya) also denied Jesus his second goal in the 87th, getting down low and pushing the ball away. Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did not have much to do besides stopping one shot from substitute Mikkel Damsgaard in the 71st