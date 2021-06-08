Who Is Fabio Paratici? Know About The Man Who Signed Cristiano Ronaldo At Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur are set to announce the arrival of Fabio Paratici as the club's new director of football this week and the Italian is reportedly looking to shake things up behind the scene at the North London club. Paratici left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer after 11 years last week. The Italian was believed to be a key figure in helping the Old Lady bring Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Turin in the summer of 2018.

Fabio Paratici Tottenham news: Italian DOF planning new arrivals at Spurs

While Paratici's official title at Tottenham is yet to be announced, he has already begun planning for a busy summer transfer window at the club. It's understood that he has earmarked potential sales to raise funds for deals, and he will also have a key say in who the club's next head coach will be. According to reports in Italy, as per Calcio Mercato, Paratici is eyeing up a move for Dejan Kulusevski as well as experienced centre-back Leonardo Bonucci.

Fabio Paratici will start his new challenge as new Tottenham director of football in the next days, confirmed. Agreement reached since two days and contract set to be signed. He’s working on Spurs manager situation with Daniel Levy. ⚪️ #THFC #Spurs https://t.co/AvaM5aDUxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021

Who is Fabio Paratici? All you need to know about Tottenham's new DOF

Fabio Paratici has been around football long enough to know how things are done on and off the pitch. He started his career as a footballer with Piacenza and played for a total of 12 different clubs in 15 years before calling it quits in 2004.

Upon retiring, Paratici was hired as the Chief Observer/Head of Scouting for Sampdoria in 2004. During his tenure at Sampdoria, Paratici worked very closely with the club's Director-General, Giuseppe Marotta, often being described as his "right-hand man". In May 2010, Paratici moved from Sampdoria to Juventus and was appointed as Head of Technical Areas and Sporting Director by the president Andrea Agnelli.

During his 11-year stint at Juventus, Paratici made some blockbuster signings, helping the Bianconeri win nine consecutive Serie A titles, with the club also reaching two Champions League finals. Tottenham are now expected to announce Paratici as the club's new DOF later this week.

Fabio Paratici top signings at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid to Juventus in 2018 - The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has helped Juve to two Serie A titles since joining the club and has already gone on to score over 100 goals in three seasons in Turin.

Paul Pogba from Man United to Juventus in 2012 - Pogba went on to become a star at Juventus, scoring 34 goals and laying 40 assists in 178 performances and was sold back to United for a then-world record £89 million just four years later.

Andrea Pirlo from AC Milan to Juventus in 2011 - The midfield maestro would win the Serie A title with Juventus in each of his four seasons at the club before heading off to the MLS.

Carlos Tevez from Man City to Juventus 2013 - The Argentine forward was snapped up for just £8 million and went on to scored 50 goals in 96 matches, plus adding 19 assists in two seasons at the club.

Arturo Vidal from Leverkusen to Juventus in 2011 - The Chilean played 171 games in midfield during his four years at the club, scoring 48 goals and providing 25 assists as Juventus claimed four consecutive Serie A titles.

Image Credits - juventus.com