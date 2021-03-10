Who Is Ilaix Moriba? Barcelona's 18-year-old Valued At £86M, Tipped To Be Next Yaya Toure

Barcelona's 18-year old starlet Ilaix Moriba has made only five first-team appearances under Ronald Koeman and has already seemed to impress many across Europe. The youngster is valued at a staggering £86M and is tipped to be the next Yaya Toure. As per reports, Chelsea, Manchester United and RB Leipzig are already in the race to sign the youngster, whose contract is set to expire next year.

Who is Ilaix Moriba?

Ilaix Moriba is a La Masia product and scored his first goal for the Barcelona first team against Osasuna at El Sadar. The star kid has already demonstrated his talent, having made two assists and scored a goal in his three LaLiga matches. Consequently, he’s now the fifth-youngest player to score for Barcelona in La Liga behind Ansu Fati, Bojan KrkiÄ‡, Pedri and Lionel Messi. Despite such impressive performances, the big concern for Barcelona is Moriba's contract as it expires in 2022. With Barcelona having been facing financial difficulties, they may find it difficult to keep hold of Moriba.

Ilaix Moriba value

With impressive performances in Barcelona's first team, the Spanish international is now valued at a staggering £89 million. Barcelona have given such a high release clause for Ilaix Moriba to fend off Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United from signing the youngster. However, with his contract expiring next year, Barcelona may be forced to cash in for less this summer.

Ilaix Moriba has Ronald Koeman's backing

With Barcelona struggling in the midfield ever since last year, Ronald Koeman may have just found his solution. When Koeman was asked about Moriba, he responded, "Every time he comes on, he gives the team something extra, because of his personality and his energy. Most of all, he's good with the ball and physically he's a strong kid. He's gaining ground and showing he can be with the first team more." Moreover, with Koeman also highlighting that age is not a factor when it comes to selecting the team, it seems clear that Ilaix Moriba has the manager's backing. "Age doesn't matter, it's about what I see on the pitch," added Koeman.

ðŸ¤¯ At 18 years and 25 days old, @IlaixMK

has become the youngest player since the turn of the century to provide an assist in his @LaLigaEN debut. pic.twitter.com/ANvVgZWScu — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 14, 2021

