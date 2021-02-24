Who Is Jamal Musiala? Bayern Munich Youngster Chooses Germany Over England

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala has been in the limelight after he became the club's youngest-ever scorer in the Champions League. The 17-year-old achieved the feat when he found the back of the net and scored the second goal for Bayern Munich during their 4-1 win against Lazio on Tuesday. Earlier, he was also named as Bayern's youngest ever goalscorer in the Bundesliga too as he scored a goal during Bayern's 8-0 win over Schalke back in September. With the attacking midfielder grabbing all the attention we take a look at who is Jamal Musiala and learn more about him.

🔴 Jamal Musiala = second-youngest player in history to score in the knockout stages of the Champions League ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/8PsJyDJ9EN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 23, 2021

Who is Jamal Musiala? Jamal Musiala country of origin

The 17-year-old attacker was born in Stuttgart with his mother being a German national and his father a British-Nigerian. The attacking midfielder who had to opt for playing between England and Germany has been in the news after he announced his decision to opt for representing Germany at the professional level. His announcement comes after the Bayern Munich star has already featured for England at several levels and worn the Three Lions jersey 22 times while being involved with the U21 setup as well.

Jamal Musiala England: Journey with The Three Lions

Musiala has been a regular feature for England at the youth levels across the U15s, U16s, U17s, and the U21s. The Bayern Munich attacker has also captained England's U17s — surprisingly against Germany. Gareth Southgate, who has been impressed by the youngster's performances had shared his thoughts and opinion on the attacking midfielder.

The English manager spoke about how he wanted him to play for England and went on to recommend Musiala to remain involved with the England U21s and wait for the opportunities to come and play in the Euros that are scheduled to be played in 2021.

Jamal Musiala Germany: Senior call-up expected

The attacking Bayern Munich midfielder who has also featured for Germany's U17s shared his wishes and mentioned how he wishes to represent Germany over England at the professional level. Earlier, Sky Sports News had reported that the young attacker was expected to be called up to Germany's senior squad by Joachim Low. Back in February, the German national team head coach had made a public statement by sharing his desire to call Musiala up and ask him to play for Germany. He also went ahead to mention how the decision was complete on the player and that the "ball is in his court".

It seems like the youngster has made the right decision and is open to play for the country of his birth with the German team expected to go through a rebuilding phase soon. Head coach Low is expected to completely revamp the team after their horrendous World Cup 2018 campaign which saw players like Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels being kicked out of the national team. Joachim Low is now looking to give opportunities to upcoming young stars. Musiala will be looking to make a breakthrough and serve the German national team in the coming years

