Who Is Jarred Gillett? Know All About Premier League's First Overseas Referee

On 26th September, English Premier League will witness one of the historic moments in the match between Watford and Newcastle. 34-year-old Australian referee Jarred Gillett will become the first overseas referee to take charge on the field in an EPL game.

Gillett started his career in the 2010-11 season, officiating in 15 matches which includes the elimination semi-final match between Adelaide United and Wellington Phoenix. He thereafter went on to officiate in five Hyundai A-League Grand Finals and was also named Hyundai A-League referee of the season five times.

This is was just the beginning for him, after that he went on to officiate in many tournaments across the globe like Indian Super League, Chinese Super League, Saudi Professional League etc.

Who is Jarred Gillett? The Australian who will become the first overseas Premier League Referee

In April 2017, he added another feather in his cap by getting the appointment of Video assistant referees (VARs) in the A-League. After taking up a post-doctoral research position at Liverpool John Moores University, he got the chance to officiate Select Group 2 in England in the 2019-20 season.

Gillett officiated his first Championship match in the year 2019 between Blackburn Rovers and Swansea City. After that, he went on to officiate many EFL Championship matches both as an on-filed and video referee and he continued his good referee skills in the entire tournament.

After monitoring his performance in 2019 and in some matches in 2020, he was selected amongst the three other referees, who are promoted to Select Group 1. This promotion now allows Gillett to officiate Premier League games for the 2021/22 season onwards.

In his 11 years career, Gillett has officiated in 159 games out of which 65 games were in England. Referees always dream of officiating in major leagues and tournaments and Jarred Gillett is going to be one such referee who is going to live this dream.

At Vicarage Road stadium on 25th September 2021, the entire crowd will witness the historic moment when Jarred Gillett takes charge on the field. This is a beautiful and proud moment for the Australians and it will also encourage many foreign referees to do well to get the chance to officiate EPL and many other major leagues in near future.

Image: Twitter/ @ALVINSELECTOR21