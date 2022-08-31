Chelsea's new owners are keen to make a statement and have spent a lot of money to buy top players in the transfer market. Chelsea's transfer season saw them lose Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively. However the new owners were quick to make some major signings following the departure of their major stars. With time still left before the transfer window closes, Chelsea is looking to sign one more player to strengthen their backline.

Premier League: Chelsea makes bid for Josko Gvardiol

According to a ESPN report, the Premier League club has held talks with RB Leipzig to sign Josko Gvardiol. As per the report, Josko Gvardiol's Chelsea deal is reported to be worth €90m (£77.4m). The deal would see Gvardiol staying at Leipzig this season and move to Stamford Bridge next summer.

Who is Josko Gvardiol?

Jasko Gvardiol joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and is capable of playing at the left-back position besides centre-back. He remained on loan at Dinamo for the rest of that season before joining Leipzig permanently last summer. Gvardiol became the mainstay of the Leipzig team, and played almost 50 matches during 2021/22. He also helped the club finish fourth in the Bundesliga, apart from helping them win the German Cup and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

Chelsea transfer news

With a huge hole left in the backline following the departure of two of their stars, Chelsea began their summer buildup first by signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Chelsea then landed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli followed by Marc Cucurella from Brighton. Carney Chukwuemeka was their last signing.

With the transfer window shutting down, reports have indicated that Chelsea will be looking to land couple of more players to their squad. The London club reached into a verbal agreement with Leicester over Wesley Fofana on Friday. According to a Sky Sports report, Fofana is now expected to sign a six-year deal as a Chelsea player. ESPN also confirmed that the deal is set to be worth €80m. Wout Faes is in line to join Leicester from Reims to replace Fofana.

Besides Fofana, Chelsea is in continuous talks with Barcelona in the hope of reaching an agreement to sign forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. As per an ESPN report, Aubameyang discussions have also featured Marcos Alonso, with the Spaniard showing interest in joining the Catalan club having agreed on personal terms. Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi has completed his move to Bayer Leverkusen on a season’s loan from Chelsea