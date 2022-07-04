Who Is Manisha Kalyan? 1st Indian To Play In UEFA Women's Champions League Grabs Spotlight

European football has a significant fanbase in India, however, for an Indian player to feature in the celebrated European League was hitherto a distant dream. However, the scenario has taken a paradigm shift with Indian players now heading to Europe for football. Team India goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu currently holds the record of being the first Indian player to feature in the UEFA Europa League. However, the landscape of Indian Women's football is likely to change very soon after Manisha Kalyan scripted history as she is set to feature in a major European league.

Manisha Kalyan to play in UEFA Women's Champions League

Former Gokulam Kerala FC player Manisha Kalyan has signed for the champions of Cyprus Apollon Ladies which will make her the first Indian female footballer to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The news concerning the same was confirmed by her former club. According to an ESPN report, Apollon will be playing Latvia's Riga FS in round 1 of the UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying match which is set to take place on 18 August. If they win the match, Apollon will face the winners of Switzerland's FC Zurich and Faroe Island's Klaksvik Kvinnur.

Thank you, Manisha!



After 3️⃣ illustrious years as a Malabarian and winning two IWL titles with us, Manisha has signed a two-year deal with Cypriot Champion Club Apollon Ladies 🔥

She is all set to become the first Indian to play in the UEFA Women's Champions League this season. pic.twitter.com/yLOuEiIsok — Gokulam Kerala FC (@GokulamKeralaFC) July 3, 2022

Manisha Kalyan's football career

20-year-old Manisha Kalyan is the second Women's player from Gokulam Kerala FC who is set to move overseas after forward player Dangmei Grace, who signed for Uzbekistan's FC Nasaf. The 20-year-old first came to the spotlight when she captained the India U-17 team in the BRICS Cup in South Africa. She was named 2020-21's AIFF Emerging player of the year and has previously represented teams like BBK DAV Football Club, Paldi Football Academy, Kenkre FC, Sethu Madurai and Doaba Sporting Club.

Kalyan usually plays as a left-wing forward and is a two-time winner of the Indian Women's League with Gokulam Kerala FC. She was named Emerging Player of the Year Award in the 2019-20 edition of the IWL. The player from Punjab also made history by becoming the first Indian to score in a continental club competition i.e the AFC women's Asian championship. The youngster made her Team India debut back in 2019 against Hong Kong. The winger created a bit of history by becoming the first Indian to score a goal against Brazil in international football. Despite the goal for Kalyan, Brazil eventually ended up crushing the Indian Women's team 6-1.