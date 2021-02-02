Who Is Odisha FC Coach Stuart Baxter? ISL Club Boss SACKED After Distasteful Rape Remarks

On Tuesday, ISL outfit Odisha FC confirmed the sacking of head coach Stuart Baxter after the 67-year-old used an offensive remark in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat against Jamshedpur. Baxter was seemingly fuming over the refereeing decisions and suggested that one of his players 'got to rape someone' or 'get raped' in order to be awarded a penalty by the officials. Odisha FC immediately apologised for Baxter's comments on Monday night before condemning their manager for his distasteful comments.

ALSO READ: Liverpool's New Signing Ben Davies FORCED To Delete Tweet After Deadline Day Transfer

Odisha FC part ways with Stuart Baxter after manager's unsavoury comments in a post-match interview

Odisha FC were trailing 1-0 against Jamshedpur after Moshabir Rehman broke the deadlock in their ISL league game on Monday. However, Odisha, who have won just one ISL game this season, had a late penalty claim when Diego Mauricio was tripped in the area by TP Rehenesh. The referee, though, turned down the penalty appeal as Odisha slumped to their eighth loss of the season.

Odisha FC has decided to terminate Head Coach, Stuart Baxter's contract with immediate effect.



The interim coach for the remainder of the season will be announced soon.#OdishaFC pic.twitter.com/FcrMPCDn5h — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) February 2, 2021

Following the game, Baxter vented out his frustrations in a post-match interview. He said, "You need decisions to go your way and they didn’t. I don’t know when we’re going to get a penalty. I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped himself if he was going to get a penalty.” Odisha immediately claimed that they were "appalled" by Baxter's comments and apologised on behalf of their coach. However, on Tuesday, the ISL club revealed that they had decided to part ways with the 67-year-old Brit.

Lavanya I can personally say the sacking was only related to the vile post match comments. The form of the team didn’t factor into this decision. https://t.co/UFp43YkmOx — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) February 2, 2021

Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma clarified in a tweet that Baxter was sacked for his vile post-match comments and the team's poor form was not a factor in his sacking. The club also announced that an interim manager will be announced soon.

ALSO READ: Does Barcelona Shockingly Still Owe Lionel Messi Small Fortune Of €63.5m In Unpaid Wages?

Who is Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter?

Baxter was appointed by Odisha last June. He was previously in charge of the South African national football team. Baxter was also in charge of the Finland national team for two years until 2010. As a manager, he won the Swedish championship with AIK in 1998. He also led the Kaizer Chiefs to two South African championships.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos To Man United: Real Madrid Star Picks MUFC As His Next Destination

Baxter started his playing career at Preston North End before plying his trade for several clubs around Europe. He also spent a year playing in Australia for South Melbourne FC and indoor football team San Diego Sockers in the USA.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Suspect Barcelona Of FFP Violation In Lionel Messi's Mammoth Contract

Image Credits - isl.com