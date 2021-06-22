Who Is Patrik Schick? Czech Footballer Has Grabbed Attention During Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 competition is quite often a fantastic opportunity for players, especially from smaller countries, to make their name in the football world. In the previous European Championship, Portugal's Eder made a name for himself by scoring the goal that helped his national side lift the trophy. Here is a look at "Who is Patrik Schick," another star who has been incredibly impressive in this season's European Championships.

Who is Patrik Schick? Patrik Schick Euro 2020 stats

Patrik Schick is a forward who plays for the Czech Republic and Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The Czech forward has already scored three goals in Euro 2020, including a wonder goal from 50 yards out. Schick's goals at this tournament could help him emulate his compatriot Milan Baros, the golden boot winner at Euro 2004, who scored five goals. Schick and co's next challenge in Euro 2020 will be against England on Tuesday, June 22.

Czech Republic head coach praises Patrik Schick Euro 2020 performances

Czech Republic's head coach, Jaroslav Silhavy, is optimistic that his side can head further into this tournament, especially if Patrik Schick continues to deliver impressive performances. "I believe we will get further at this tournament and Patrik will lead us with his goals. I hope this wasn’t his last word. If he can do the same thing as Baros, that would be great." Schick last scored in Czech Republic's 1-1 draw against Croatia when he converted from the penalty spot.

Patrik Schick club career and stats

Patrik Schick began his football career in Sparta's academy and was impressive from the get-go. Despite Schick's decent performances, he was loaned out to Bohemians. After the Czech Republic star returned to Sparta he was offered a new contract, but his agent declined the deal as he did not consider the offer lucrative enough. Schick eventually moved to Sampdoria for about €4 million in July 2016.

However, Schick's term at Sampdoria was far from easy as he struggled for playing time with Fabio Quagliarella and Luis Muriel playing in the same position. After an outstanding season in which he scored 12 goals, Juventus, AC Milan and Roma demonstrated interest in signing the Czech star. Schick eventually moved to Roma who reportedly paid a club-record fee of €40 million.

At Roma, Schick faced a similar situation as it was difficult for him to get sufficient game time. He struggled with injuries and found it difficult to match the performances of Edin Dzeko. After being described as a flop, he was loaned out to RB Leipzig. The Czech forward scored 10 goals in 28 games for Leipzig before moving to Bayer Leverkusen for about €26.5 million after the club did not opt to buy him. The Patrik Schick stats at his new club are decent as well as he has scored nine goals and one assist in 29 Bundesliga games this season.

Image Credits: Patrik Schick/Instagram