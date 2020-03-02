Phil Foden: Man City's Young Star Who Won 2017 Under-17 World Cup In India

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri guaranteed Man City their third consecutive EFL Cup trophy on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Man City put in an all-round performance to beat Villa at Wembley and lift their first trophy of the season post the Carabao Cup final. Phil Foden starred for the defending champions as he assisted Sergio Aguero for the opening goal. Find out more about the 19-year old midfielder who won the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero lead Man City to third EFL Cup title on Sunday

2012 - Phil Foden is an 11-year old ballboy watching Sergio Aguero win City their first league title



2020 - Foden assists an Aguero goal in a cup final



Stuff of dreams 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/3ziCEEdl0o — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 1, 2020

Who is Phil Foden?

Phil Foden truly is a special young player. Yes, plenty to learn etc, still only 19, but already such a talent. Touch, composure and some of his passing, the timing of release and weight, exceptional. Has to go to the Euros. #mcfc #eng — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 1, 2020

Phil Foden is aged just 19, but he is already touted as the next 'David Silva' for Man City. The English midfielder has a first touch that would make David Beckham proud and is easy on the eye whenever given a chance to play by Pep Guardiola. Phil Foden is regarded to be David Silva's long-term successor at Man City after the Spaniard departs at the end of the 2019-20 season. Phil Foden was also part of the England national U-17 team that won the FIFA World Cup, which was held in India back in 2017.

Carabao Cup final: Man City midfielder Phil Foden is just 19

Phil Foden at 19:

3x League Cups

1x FA Cup

2x Premier League's



Generational. pic.twitter.com/RP9AAMTZRM — 🅱️en (@ThatchersElbow) March 1, 2020

