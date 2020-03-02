The Debate
Phil Foden: Man City's Young Star Who Won 2017 Under-17 World Cup In India

Football News

Phil Foden started the final of the recently concluded Carabao Cup final on Sunday. Man City beat Aston Villa by a 2-1 scoreline to win their third EFL trophy.

Phil Foden

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri guaranteed Man City their third consecutive EFL Cup trophy on Sunday with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Man City put in an all-round performance to beat Villa at Wembley and lift their first trophy of the season post the Carabao Cup final. Phil Foden starred for the defending champions as he assisted Sergio Aguero for the opening goal. Find out more about the 19-year old midfielder who won the U-17 FIFA World Cup.

Phil Foden, Sergio Aguero lead Man City to third EFL Cup title on Sunday

Who is Phil Foden?

Phil Foden is aged just 19, but he is already touted as the next 'David Silva' for Man City. The English midfielder has a first touch that would make David Beckham proud and is easy on the eye whenever given a chance to play by Pep Guardiola. Phil Foden is regarded to be David Silva's long-term successor at Man City after the Spaniard departs at the end of the 2019-20 season. Phil Foden was also part of the England national U-17 team that won the FIFA World Cup, which was held in India back in 2017.

Carabao Cup final: Man City midfielder Phil Foden is just 19

