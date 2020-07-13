Who Is Serge Aurier's Brother Christopher Aurier? Why Was He Shot Dead In France?

Earlier today, Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the tragic news that Serge Aurier's brother, Christopher Aurier was shot dead in France during the early hours of Monday morning. According to reports from France, Serge Aurier's brother, Christopher Aurier, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital after emergency services found him fatally wounded in the abdomen near an industrial area on the outskirts of Toulouse. "Who is Serge Aurier's brother Christopher Aurier?" was one of the many trending questions on social media as fans also wanted to know the answer to "Why was Christopher Aurier shot?".

Who is Serge Aurier's brother Christopher Aurier? Why was Christopher Aurier shot?

Amid the tributes pouring in for 27-year-old Tottenham right-back Serge Aurier, "Who is Serge Aurier's brother Christopher Aurier?" was a trending query on social media. Christopher Aurier was the younger brother of Ivorian defender Serge Aurier. Christopher Aurier was born on December 5, 1993, in France and played as a footballer for local team Rodeo Toulouse, also having stints at Racing Club de Lens, Gueugnon, Chantilly and Belgian side Rebecq, Le Figaro. Christopher Aurier was 26 years old at the time of his death.

Serge Aurier's brother shot: Why was Christopher Aurier shot?

The news of the Christopher Aurier shooting led to plenty of unrest in the football world but fans were still curious to know, why was Christopher Aurier shot? The answer to the question "Why was Christopher Aurier shot?" is still unknown. However, it was reported by BBC that Christopher Aurier was shot twice in the abdomen region and the killer had fled the scene. The tragic incident took place outside a nightclub in Toulouse.

The Club is deeply saddened to confirm media reports that Serge Aurier’s brother passed away in the early hours of this morning.



Everybody at the Club sends their sincerest condolences to Serge and his family. Our thoughts are with them all. pic.twitter.com/NVw0v9OWCR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 13, 2020

Who is Serge Aurier's brother Christopher Aurier? Serge Aurier's brother shot

Tottenham released a statement on Monday confirming the Christopher Aurier shooting and sent their condolences to Serge and his family. The police in Toulouse are still investigating the crime. The death of Serge Aurier's brother came only a few hours after Tottenham defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the North London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday night. Serge Aurier joined Tottenham from French club PSG back in 2017.

Image Credits - Serge Aurier Instagram / AP