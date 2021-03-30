Who Is Sofia Calzetti? Aguero's Girlfriend Pushing Man City Legend For SHOCK Italy Move

On Monday, Manchester City announced that Sergio Aguero will leave the club in the summer when his current deal with the Premier League side expires. Aguero's future has now become the hot topic of discussion on social media as reports claim that he is interested in staying put in the Premier League itself after leaving Man City. While several top clubs across Europe have been linked with swooping in for the Argentine, it is believed that Aguero's girlfriend, Sofia Calzetti, wants the Argentine forward to move to Italy. Here is more on the 'Who is Sofia Calzetti?' query.

Sergio Aguero transfer news: Striker wants to stay in PL after leaving Man City?

According to reports from The Mirror, Sergio Aguero is interested in playing his football in the Premier League itself even after his contract with Man City expires in the summer. It is believed that Chelsea, Man United and even Liverpool are monitoring the striker's situation and are keen on landing him on a free Sergio Aguero Manchester City transfer. The likes of Barcelona and PSG are also showing interest in Aguero but the four-time Premier League winner's girlfriend reportedly wants to live in Italy with her beau.

Who is Sofia Calzetti? Man City star's girlfriend reportedly keen on living in Italy

According to a report in The Athletic, the Sergio Aguero girlfriend Sofia Calzetti is keen on living in Italy as she prefers the lifestyle in the country. Calzetti met Aguero at a friend’s party in Buenos Aires and the two have reportedly been together since February 2019. The Sergio Aguero girlfriend, who is aged 23, works as a part-time model and actor and has over 455,000 followers on Instagram. Calzetti has worked as a model for several big companies and now she is an ambassador for Be Dog and Everlast.

Sofia also has been on the big screen in the Argentine comedy Caidos del Mapa (Off The Map) in 2013, however, reports suggest that Calzetti is studying to be an auctioneer. Aguero and Calzetti often travel on vacation together and post their holiday pictures on Instagram. She plays a major role in Aguero's life and with reports claiming that the Sergio Aguero girlfriend is pushing the striker to move to Italy, the City legend is expected to take into account her preferences while deciding his next destination.

Sergio Aguero Manchester City career and honours

Aguero joined Man City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011. In his first season with the club, he won City the Premier League title in the most dramatic fashion on the final day of the season. Aguero is now City's all-time top goalscorer, with 257 goals in 384 appearances. He's won 10 major trophies so far during his time at the Etihad Stadium, including four Premier League titles.

