Who Is Stéphanie Frappart? 38-year-old To Become First Woman To Referee World Cup Game

The Germany vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 game is set to witness history as this is the first time a match at this tournament would be officiated by an all-women refereeing team. Stephanie Frappart would lead the trio of officials that also includes Neuza Back and Karen Diaz. Frappart is given the opportunity to be the lead referee after she featured as the fourth official during Mexico's goalless draw against Poland on November 22.

This Thursday, an all-female refereeing trio will take charge of a men’s @FIFAWorldCup match for the first time.



Stéphanie Frappart will be joined by assistants Neuza Back and Karen Diaz in overseeing @fedefutbolcrc against @DFB_Team.



History in the making! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KusT7SOUn9 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 29, 2022

Who is Stephanie Frappart?

Stephanie Frappart is the best-known female referee among all the woman officials as she has been in charge of various men's football games that have been played at the highest level. The 38-year-old also made history previously by becoming the first woman to referee a match in Ligue 1 when she took charge of a game between Amiens and Strasbourg. And that is not it, as Frappart was also the first female referee to officiate a men's European Super Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool.

At this year's FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament, Frappart is one of the three female referees that have been selected among a pool of 36 officials for the tournament. The other woman officials are Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda.

Frappart on opportunity to officiate World Cup game

In a video released by FIFA.com via their official Twitter handle, Stephanie Frappart spoke about the opportunity to officiate a men's World Cup game. "I felt enormous emotion because it wasn’t particularly expected that I would be nominated. So, a lot of pride, a lot of honour to represent France at the World Cup," explained the 38-year-old.

Speaking of the responsibility she will have, Frappart added, "The first thing will be all the emotions of entering a World Cup stadium, packed with a large crowd with plenty of expectations. But after that, I’ll be focused on the pitch, because we need to make the correct decisions, and perform well by concentrating on the primary objective: the pitch."