Who Is Txiki Begiristain? Manchester City Director Of Football Could Bring Haaland To Club

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been utterly dominant and will aim to win the quadruple this season. Thanks to shrewd business in the transfer market, Pep has strengthened the City squad over the past few seasons and this season will be no different. As per reports, Txiki Begiristain could help bring Erling Haaland to Man City.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Who is Txiki Begiristain?

Txiki Begiristain is currently the Manchester City director of football. As per a report from Telegraph's Jason Burt, the Manchester City director of football has held talks with Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge. Reports earlier on Thursday had indicated that Haaland's representatives would meet a number of Premier League clubs to discuss the Dortmund star's future. Previously, Alf-Inge and Haaland's agent Mino Raiola travelled around Spain to meet with various club representatives who were interested in signing the striker. Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester City clubs are reportedly in contact with Raiola and Borussia Dortmund.

Erling Haaland transfer news: Borussia Dortmund demand staggering €180 million transfer fee

With Erling Haaland expected to be a huge star for years to come, it is no surprise that Borussia Dortmund will levy a heavy price tag for their talisman this summer. However, the €180 million transfer fee quoted by them may be a bit too much for clubs considering the financial situation of various clubs in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Haaland's release clause may complicate matters for Dortmund.

Haaland has a release clause in the range of €75 million with the German club. This clause is set to expire next summer. In the case that Dortmund do not sell their striker this transfer window, they could be forced to sell him for much lesser than their asking price next season.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live stream

While both teams will be active in the transfer market this summer, they are set to face each other tonight at the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League quarter-final first leg. Ironically, Haaland will also make his first appearance at the Etihad. Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 7 at 12:30 AM IST.

In India, the Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2/HD. The Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app. Live scores and updates from the game can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.