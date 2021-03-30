Who Was Claude Callegari? Veteran AFTV Personality Dies At The Age Of 58, Fans Mourn

On Monday, a statement from "Claude and the Bansta's" confirmed that former AFTV regular Claude Callegari tragically passed away at the age of 58. While the Claude Callegari cause of death details are yet to be revealed, his family has asked for privacy after his father announced the Claude Callegari death news. Tributes quickly came in for the popular Arsenal fan following news of his passing. However, it has also made many fans question - 'Who was Claude Callegari afterall?"

AFTV news: Claude Callegari death announced by former pundit's family

On Monday, the Claude Callegari death news was confirmed in a statement by fellow Gooners Terry and Diesel, which read, “We can’t believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude’s father. It is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Claude, his family and friends and be respectful at this extremely sad time. RIP dear friend, gone but never be forgotten. Gooner for life."

Who was Claude Callegari? Fans mourn former AFTV pundit's death

By attending Arsenal games home and away, Claude became a popular member of Arsenal fan channel 'AFTV' over the final few years of Arsene Wenger's era. The Youtube channel has over 1.32M subscribers and Claude was well known for his passionate rants and his "IT'S TIME TO GO!" catchphrase. Claude was removed from AFTV in July 2020.

Netizens were quick to pay their tributes to the ardent Arsenal supporter as one AFTV death tribute read, "Deepest condolences to Claude’s Father and family. I honestly am shocked and can’t believe it!" Another wrote, "Such devastating news to hear. I'm saddened to hear this. My thoughts are with his friends and family during this difficult time. May you rest in peace, Claude." Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell was among those to offer condolences to his heartbroken friends and family as he tweeted "Deepest condolences to Claude's Father and family. I honestly am shocked and can't believe it! May he R.I.P."

One of the most honest and humble guys I've ever met, lost his battle to mental health today.

battle to mental health today.



Claude you won’t be forgotten, you’re a legend to the community.



— Theo (@Thogden) March 30, 2021

Absolutely gutted to hear about Claude's passing. Worked with him a number of times over the years and was he always lovely. Rest in peace mate



— Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) March 30, 2021

AFTV news: Claude Callegari cause of death?

The cause of Claude's passing has not been confirmed but fans across social media were devastated when the news broke on Monday. In July 2020, AFTV removed Claude from the channel, after their regular contributor made a racist remark about Son Heung-min during the north London derby. After the initial backlash, and more following the explanation from Claude, Robbie eventually apologised on Twitter and confirmed that Claude would be removed from the channel for an indefinite period. Reports claim that Claude was in 'depression' at the time he was suspended from AFTV.

