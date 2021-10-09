Who Will Replace Steve Bruce As Newcastle Manager? List Of 5 Potential Candidates

Newcastle United on Thursday changed hands following a massive £300 million Saudi-backed deal, which has now made the club the richest in the world. Ever since the deal has been made public, speculations around Newcastle's manager Steve Bruce's future at the club have started doing rounds. It is highly likely that the new owners will look for a change in the leadership of the club since Newcastle can now afford to employ bests in the business. Here's a list of five potential contenders in the race to replace Bruce as Newcastle boss.

Eddie Howe

The former English footballer, who is currently out of job, is the favourite to replace Bruce as Newcastle's new manager. Howe last managed the second-tier English League side AFC Bournemouth and also helped the side progress to the first division. Howe has a lot of experience as a manager of a Premier League side and is also known for his masterful tactics. He is known for winning games for his side without any big stars.

Antonio Conte

The former Italian footballer is another individual on the list with no job in hand at the moment. Conte last managed Serie A side Inter Milan and helped the team win the title in his second and final season. Conte also has the experience of managing a Premier League side as he was the boss at Chelsea for two years between 2016 and 2018. Under Conte, Chelsea managed to win two titles - Premier League (2017) and FA Cup (2018).

Steven Gerrard

The retired English player, who is currently managing Scottish Premiership club Rangers, is also in line to be appointed the new in-charge of the Magpies, according to reports. Gerrard has zero experience of managing a Premier League club apart from that one season when he managed the U-18 team of Liverpool at the side's Youth Academy. However, the 41-year-old has proved his worth in the Scottish league, where he helped Rangers lift the title for the first time in 10 years.

Roberto Martinez

Martinez has not managed a club since he left Everton in 2016 to join the Belgium national side. During his final year at Everton, Martinez helped the side reach the semi-finals of both domestic cups, however, he was sacked after fans protested against him and the management. Martinez has since had a successful stint with Belgium. He had helped Belgium finish third at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Frank Lampard

Lampard is one of the top contenders to replace Bruce as Newcastle's manager. He has the experience of leading a Premier League side as he was the manager at Chelsea for two years between 2019 and 2021. During his time at Chelsea, Lampard helped the side finish in the top-4 of the league's table. However, following a poor season last year, Lampard was sacked by the club.

