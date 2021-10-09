Who Will Win The Ballon D’Or 2021? Full List Of Nominees, Key Favourites, Date And More

The 30 nominees for the Men's Ballon d'Or 2021 award have officially been confirmed. While Argentina football megastar Lionel Messi is in contention, his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo has also found mention for the prestigious awards. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the nominees for the Ballon d'Or 2021.

Ballon d’Or 2021 nominees

The 30 candidates who have been shortlisted for this year's e Ballon d’Or award include the likes of star Chelsea defender César Azpilicueta, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, Juventus, and one of the Italian football team's key players Leonardo Bonucci, England and Tottenham Hotspur sensation Harry Kane, PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Mbappe's PSG team-mate Neymar, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, etc.

However, no Arsenal players have found mention in the nominations.

Here's the full list of the Ballon d’Or 2021 nominees:

The Ballon dOr 2021 awards will be held at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris on 29 November.

The Ballon dOr 2021 will see some of the top footballers battle it out to lay their hands on the prestigious award, and the modern-day greats of the game- Cristiano Ronaldo and his fierce rival Lionel Messi are expected to be the frontrunners to win this award once again. Messi has won the Ballon dOr on six occasions, and Ronaldo takes a close second place with five awards to his name.

The last time the prestigious football award was organised was in 2019. The Ballon dOr 2019 awards were held at Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris on December 2, 2019, where Lionel Messi was adjudged the winner of the prestigious award for a record sixth time in his career. The award ceremony was scrapped off in 2020 due to the global pandemic. At the same time, there is a possibility of the personal accolade moving away from the Southern European nation for the first time since 'CR7' won the award in 2008 while representing Manchester United as both Ronaldo and Messi are no longer playing in Spain. While Ronaldo is back to the 'Theatre of Dreams', Leo is currently associated with the French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, this would only be possible if either one of them manages to win the Ballon dOr 2021.