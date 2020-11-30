WHU Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview

Quick links:
West Ham United will lock horns with Aston Villa in a late kickoff on matchday 10 of the Premier League. The WHU vs AVL match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am on Monday night, November 30 (Dec 1 in India). Here is our WHU vs AVL Dream11 prediction, WHU vs AVL Dream11 team and top picks for the game.
Monday. Night. Football 😍— West Ham United (@WestHam) November 30, 2020
COME ON YOU IRONS!!! ⚒#WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/K1YJ7laiAl
After narrowly missing out on getting bumped down and out from the Premier League last season, both West Ham United and Aston Villa have gotten off to great starts this year. West Ham finished in 16th place in the 2019-20 season while Aston Villa finished in 17th place.
After losing their first two matches in a row to Newcastle and Arsenal, West Ham bounced back with a strong 4-0 victory over Wolves. This was followed by a 3-0 win over Leicester City. In their last five matches, West Ham have lost just one game, going down 2-1 against Liverpool. They are in 11th place on the table right now with four wins, two draws and three losses from nine matches.
Aston Villa have also had a great run in the division so far. They are currently two places ahead of West Ham, in 9th place on the table. Aston Villa's run this season includes impressive wins over big names like Liverpool (7-2) and Arsenal (3-0). Coming into this match, Aston Villa have lost three of their last five games and won the other two. A win today could take them into the top 5.
Aston Villa's @JackGrealish has won a foul in each #PL match he's played in since the start of 2019/20 (44 games)— Premier League (@premierleague) November 30, 2020
The last English player to win a foul in as many consecutive PL apps was Kevin Davies between Oct 2005 and Aug 2007 (59)#WHUAVL pic.twitter.com/iUsRF2rPpX
GK: Emiliano Martinez
DEF: Fabian Balbuena, Ogbonna, Matty Cash, Aaron Cresswell, Tyrone Mings
MID: Pablo Fornals, Jack Grealish (C), Declan Rice
FWD: Sebastian Haller (VC), Ollie Watkins
According to our WHU vs AVL match prediction, West Ham United FC will win this match.
