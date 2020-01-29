WHU Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

West Ham United host Liverpool for their Matchday 24 clash in the Premier League (PL) 2019-20 season. West Ham United are currently on the 17th spot of the points table with just 6 wins in 23 games (Draws 5, Losses 12). David Moyes' side have a total of 23 points to their name. West Ham United have won just once in their last 5 games (Losses 3, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 27 times this season and conceded 38 goals. They have a goal difference of (-11).

As for Liverpool, they are on the top spot of the points table with 22 wins in 23 games (Draw 1). Jurgen Klopp's side have won all of their last five games. Liverpool have managed to bag a total of 67 points in the season with a goal difference of 39. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, January 29 (January 30, 1:15 am IST) 2020 at Anfield. Here's the WHU vs LIV Dream11 prediction.

WHU vs LIV Dream11 Prediction

WHU vs LIV Dream11 Team

WHU vs LIV Dream11: WHU Full Squad

Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Darren Randolph, Joseph Anang, Winston Reid, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Pablo Zabaleta, Gonçalo Cardoso, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Bernardo Costa Da Rosa, Jeremy Ngakia, Robert Snodgrass, Sébastian Haller, Albian Ajeti, Ben Johnson

WHU vs LIV Dream11: LIV Full Squad

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ben Winterbottom, Nathaniel Clyne, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, Ki-Jana However, Tony Gallacher, Thomas Clayton, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Yasser Larouci, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Morgan Boyes, Billy Koumetio, James Norris, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Adam Lewis, Harvey Elliott, Pedro Chirivella, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Luis Longstaff, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Jack Bearne, Layton Stewart, Thomas Hill