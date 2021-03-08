WHU Vs LU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Game Preview

West Ham United (WHU) will lock horns with Leeds United (LU) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Monday, March 8 at 8:00 PM local time (Tuesday, March 9 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the London Stadium in London, England. Here is our WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction, top picks and WHU vs LU Dream11 team.

WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction: WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction and preview

West Ham United are currently at the seventh spot of the Premier League standings with 45 points. Michail Antonio and team have played twenty-six games so far in the tournament, winning thirteen and losing seven (six draws). Leeds United, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 35 points and a win-loss record of 11-13 (two draws).

WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction: WHU vs LU Dream11 team and schedule

London date and time: Monday, March 8 at 8:00 PM

India date and time: Tuesday, March 9 at 1:30 AM

Venue: London Stadium, London, England

Also Read l CHE vs EVE Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Premier League match preview

WHU vs LU live: WHU vs LU squad

WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction: West Ham United squad

Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufa, Frederik Alves, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, Arthur Masuaku, Ben Johnson, Harrison Ashby, Jamal Baptiste, Manuel Lanzini, Jesse Lingard, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Nathan Holland, Declan Rice, Conor Coventry, Andriy Yarmolenko, Saïd Benrahma, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio, Ademipo Odubeko, Mbule Longelo Emmanuel

WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction: Leeds United squad

Illan Meslier, Kiko Casilla, Elia Caprile, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk, Leif Davis, Charlie Cresswell, Oliver Casey, Adam Forshaw, Ezgjan Alioski, Stuart Dallas, Pablo Hernández, Jack Harrison, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Jenkins, Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Hélder Costa, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Niall Huggins

Also Read l Chelsea vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League in India, match prediction

WHU vs LU live: WHU vs LU Dream11 team, top picks

West Ham United: Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio

Leeds United: Pascal Struijk, Raphinha, Patrick Bamford

WHU vs LU Match prediction: WHU vs LU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Illan Meslier

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufa, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling

Midfielders: Tomas Soucek, Raphinha, Stuart Dallas

Forwards: Patrick Bamford, Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio

Also Read l BUR vs ARS Dream11 prediction, top picks, playing 11, Premier League 2021 match preview

WHU vs LU team: WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, West Ham United are the favourites to win the game.

⏰ 8:00 PM

🏟 London Stadium

🆚 @LUFC

📺 Sky Sports#WHULEE — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2021

Note: The above WHU vs LU Dream11 prediction, WHU vs LU Dream11 team, probable WHU vs LU playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WHU vs LU Dream11 team and WHU vs LU match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Also Read l Liverpool vs Chelsea live stream, prediction, team news, Premier League live

Image Source: Leeds United/ Twitter