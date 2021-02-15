WHU Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Preview

West Ham United take on Sheffield United in their Monday evening Premier League clash. The match is set to be played at the London Stadium on February 15 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the WHU vs SHF Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this Premier League encounter.

WHU vs SHF live: WHU vs SHF Dream11 match preview

West Ham United walk into the game following a frustrating 1-0 loss to Manchester United which saw them getting knocked out of the FA Cup with their last Premier League outing ending in a 0-0 draw when they visited Fulham. Currently slotted sixth in the Premier League table, David Moyes' men will start the match aiming to pocket all three points and remain in the top six of the Premier League.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, find themselves at the bottom end of the table as Chris Wilder's side are currently ranked 20 in the Premier League standings. With just three wins from 23 matches, the Blades managed to register only 11 points this season. They walk into the game following a narrow 1-0 win against Bristol City in the FA Cup with their last Premier League outing ending in a 1-2 loss to Chelsea. However, despite losing to Chelsea last weekend, the visitors of this match looked good and were continuously looking to equalise. Chris Wilder will focus on his team's positives and aim to get his fourth win of the season on Monday evening.

WHU vs SHF Playing 11

West Ham United - Lukasz Fabianski, Aaron Cresswell, Craig Dawson, Vladimir Coufal, Ryan Fredericks, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Jesse Lingard, Saïd Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Sheffield United - Aaron Ramsdale, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu, Chris Basham, John Lundstram, Max Lowe, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Oli McBurnie, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick

WHU vs SHF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Lukasz Fabianski

Defenders- Vladimir Coufal, John Egan, Aaron Cresswell, Ethan Ampadu

Midfielders- John Fleck, Tomas Soucek, John Lundstram, Declan Rice

Strikers- David McGoldrick, Michail Antonio

WHU vs SHF Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- Michail Antonio or John Lundstram,

Vice-Captain- David McGoldrick or Tomas Soucek

WHU vs SHF Match Prediction

West Ham start the match following a better run of results alongside a great squad at their disposal. Given their overall performance in the Premier League this season, the hosts start the match as favourites and will likely walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction: West Ham United 2-0 Sheffield United

Note: The above WHU vs SHF Dream11 prediction, WHU vs SHF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WHU vs SHF Dream11 Team and WHU vs SHF Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.