WHU Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Quick links:
West Ham will host Watford in their Matchday 36 clash in the Premier League at the London Stadium this week. West Ham are on the 16th spot of the Premier League table with 9 wins in 35 games (Draws 7, Losses 19). They have banked a total of 34 points in the season. The Hammers won their last clash against Norwich City in emphatic fashion with Michail Antonio scoring all four goals.
As for Watford, they are on the 18th spot of the Premier League table with 8 wins in 35 games (Draws 10, Losses 17). They have bagged a total of 34 points in the season. Watford won 2-1 against Newcastle in their last Premier League clash. The Hornets are just three points clear 17th-placed Bournemouth and will have to fight hard to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.
The WHU vs WAT live match will commence on Friday, July 17 (Saturday, July 18 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction, WHU vs WAT playing 11 and WHU vs WAT Dream11 team.
Also Read | Raheem Sterling Trolls Piers Morgan For 2015 Tweet As Morgan Makes Amends
Also Read | Real Madrid Create History As The First Team In LaLiga To Have 21 Different Scorers
Also Read | Tottenham Right-back Serge Aurier's Brother Shot Dead In Public In France
David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti
Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho
Also Read | Gundogan Delves Into ‘El Mago’ David Silva’s Legacy And The Heir To His Throne, Phil
Our WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction is that West Ham United will win this game, considering their run of form.