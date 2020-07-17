WHU Vs WAT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

West Ham will host Watford in their Matchday 36 clash in the Premier League at the London Stadium this week. West Ham are on the 16th spot of the Premier League table with 9 wins in 35 games (Draws 7, Losses 19). They have banked a total of 34 points in the season. The Hammers won their last clash against Norwich City in emphatic fashion with Michail Antonio scoring all four goals.

As for Watford, they are on the 18th spot of the Premier League table with 8 wins in 35 games (Draws 10, Losses 17). They have bagged a total of 34 points in the season. Watford won 2-1 against Newcastle in their last Premier League clash. The Hornets are just three points clear 17th-placed Bournemouth and will have to fight hard to pull themselves out of the relegation zone.

The WHU vs WAT live match will commence on Friday, July 17 (Saturday, July 18 at 12:30 AM IST). Fans can play the WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction, WHU vs WAT playing 11 and WHU vs WAT Dream11 team.

WHU vs WAT live: WHU vs WAT Dream11 team

WHU vs WAT live: WHU vs WAT match prediction, top picks

Michail Antonio (Captain) Sebastian Haller (Vice-captain) Robert Snodgrass Troy Deeney Ismaila Sarr Abdoulaye Doucoure

WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction: WHU vs WAT Dream11 team, WHU vs WAT playing 11

WHU vs WAT match prediction: West Ham United (WHU) squad

David Martin, Darren Randolph, Lukasz Fabianski, Jeremy Ngakia, Goncalo Cardoso, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Arthur Masuaku, Angelo Ogbonna, Ryan Fredericks, Aaron Cresswell, Pablo Zabaleta, Ben Johnson, Pablo Fornals, Felipe Anderson, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Mark Noble, Jack Wilshere, Carlos Moreno-Sanchez, Xande-Silva, Sebastien Haller, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini, Albian Ajeti

WHU vs WAT match prediction: Watford (WAT) squad

Ben Foster, Daniel Bachmann, Heurelho Gomes, Daryl Janmaat, Adrian Mariappa, Craig Dawson, Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Craig Cathcart, Kiko Femenia, Ismaila Sarr, Roberto Pereyra, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Ignacio Pussetto, Nathaniel Chalobah, Issac Success, Domingos Quina, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Adalberto Penaranda, Joao Pedro Junqueira, Danny Welbeck, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho

WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction, probable playing XI

West Ham United : Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Issa Diop, Pablo Fornals, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio

: Lukasz Fabianski, Declan Rice, Issa Diop, Pablo Fornals, Jeremy Ngakia, Ryan Fredericks, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio Watford: Ben Foster, Craig Cathcart, Christian Kabasele, Adam Masina, Daryl Janmaat, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney, Danny Welbeck

Our WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction is that West Ham United will win this game, considering their run of form.

Note: The WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction and WHU vs WAT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WHU vs WAT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: West Ham/Instagram)