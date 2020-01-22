Why Alexis Sanchez Can't Come Back To Manchester United To Solve Their Injury Crisis

Injury problems have kept on mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United. While the Old Trafford side sold striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan without securing a replacement, they also loaned out Chilean winger Alexis Sanchez to the same club. Top-scorer Marcus Rashford’s injury further depletes an already thin Manchester United attack. While the club still has Alexis Sanchez on their payroll, they cannot recall the former Arsenal star to ease their issues.

Inter Milan loanee Alexis Sanchez will not return to Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez won't be coming back to United this month

Manchester United will not see Alexis Sanchez return to Old Trafford in the wake of Marcus Rashford’s huge injury setback. It is learnt that a recall clause was not counted in as part of the loan agreement between Inter Milan and Manchester United in August. Sanchez recently made a return to first-team action. He had a three-month layoff after damaging his ankle. All did not go to plan for Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford, where the Chilean could only manage five goals in over 18 months.

Alexis Sanchez's torrid spell at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out with a double stress fracture in his back for up to three months. The injury setback leaves United with just two established strikers in Anthony Martial and an 18-year old prodigy Mason Greenwood. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has acknowledged he could be required to make a short-term emergency purchase to fill the void left by Rashford. Alexis Sanchez (31) will still have two years remaining on his contract with United in the summer. Manchester United are thought to be currently saving around £175,000 a week of his massive wages in their loan arrangement with Inter Milan. The Old Trafford side are keen to end their association with Sanchez. The loan deal is a sign of how the club are looking to end the chapter. It remains to be seen if Inter try to turn Alexis Sanchez’s loan agreement into a permanent deal in the summer. Inter Milan are currently in talks with Tottenham over a deal for Denmark playmaker Christian Eriksen.

