Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will play Newcastle United this weekend on Sunday before they will travel to the Camp Nou to face La Liga giants Barcelona on August 25. Since the Manchester City vs Barcelona clash is not a game that is part of any European competition, it does seem strange to have it on the schedule. Here is a look at why the two European heavyweights will face off against each other on that day.

Why will Manchester City play Barcelona?

Manchester City will take on Barcelona on August 25 as a part of a charity match. They will play for a cause promoted by former keeper Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) over two years ago. The aim of the clash is to help Unzue use his position to raise awareness about ALS and raise funds for the people suffering from this disease. The proceeds of the charity match will go to Fundación Luzón, a not-for-profit organization begun by Francisco Luzón, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2014.

When will Barca vs Man City clash take place?

The Barcelona vs Manchester City match will commence live at 1:00 AM IST on Thursday, August 25.

Pep delighted to hold Barca vs City charity match

After the Barcelona vs Manchester City charity match was announced, Pep Guardiola said, "This is an honour for us. We want to thank Barça for inviting us to this wonderful venue. We shall tell our players why this matters so much. It is admirable, and Unzue’s words show that. I am very happy to come. By doing this, FC Barcelona has once again shown why we are the best."

Meanwhile, Juan Carlos Unzue added, "I hope we are all able to fill the Camp Nou. This has been made possible by the commitment and vow of two great clubs and the people who work at them. I felt so satisfied the day I sat down with them, from the first minute I got the feeling they were saying yes, they will help. Football is about commitment and friendship, that’s something you can’t pay for."