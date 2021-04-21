Why Are Teams Leaving The Super League? PL Teams Withdraw From ESL After Public Backlash

Plans for a new European Super League appeared to be in tatters after all six Premier League clubs involved in the project walked away from proposals on a dramatic Tuesday night. Manchester City were the first club amongst the initial European Super League teams to pull out after Chelsea had signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw. The other four sides — Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham — have all now followed suit. So the questions arise - 'Why are teams leaving the Super League?' and 'Is Super League cancelled?'

Why are teams leaving the Super League?

Just 48 hours after Sunday’s bombshell announcement of a new breakaway competition to rival the Champions League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal all withdrew their support after significant public backlash. Fans, pundits and even players took to social media, as the scheme became a universally disliked project. Broadcasters also waded in to distance themselves from the project, raising questions about the viability of any league.

Fans gathered in large numbers outside Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium ahead of their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion to protest against proposals to form a 12-team breakaway league to rival the Champions League. It is believed that Chelsea and Man City were also 'losing their nerve' amid the backlash from their own supporters and made the decision to formally withdraw from the ESL. Liverpool, Arsenal, Man United and Tottenham then followed suit.

ðŸš¨ | #CFC fans are gathering in numbers at Stamford Bridge as they protest against the proposed European Super League ahead of Chelsea's clash with Brighton tonight. pic.twitter.com/7PIUBRW9Ep — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 20, 2021

Arsenal were the first team that issued an apology to their fans for the ESL controversy. Man United later announced that Ed Woodward will be stepping down from his role as executive vice-chairman after United also withdrew from the proposal. Liverpool owner John Henry also issued an apology to the Liverpool faithful on Wednesday.

John W Henry's message to Liverpool supporters. pic.twitter.com/pHW3RbOcKu — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 21, 2021

Is Super League cancelled? Which are the remaining European Super League teams?

The Super League has faced widespread opposition from within the game and beyond. However, there were no confirmed reports that the Super League will be cancelled. Instead, it was claimed that the European League has been suspended as of now, with suggestions that the project will be 'reshaped'. Multiple reports suggest that Inter Milan have also left the Super League with AC Milan to follow. Juventus, along with the Spanish clubs are still believed to be committed to the Super League.

However, on Wednesday, Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli claimed that the ESL would no longer be able to continue after the six Premier League clubs withdrew from the competition. According to the latest reports, it is suggested that the Super League might soon be cancelled altogether, with a UEFA new format plan and announcement on the cards.

Image Credits - AP