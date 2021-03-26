Why Are Teams Wearing Black 'Human Rights' T-shirts? Germany Protest Against Qatar WC'22

The German national team arrived in the international break with an exceptional victory over Iceland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. But an act from the national team prior to the fixture has caught more eyeballs. The German starting line up wore special t-shirts highlighting the human rights violations in Qatar ahead of the top FIFA competition which is to be played out a couple of years later.

Why are teams wearing black human rights t-shirts? Norway escape FIFA action

The Norwegian national team led by Martin Odegaard and Erling Haaland wore special shirts prior to the game against Gibraltar. "Human Rights, on and off the pitch," were imprinted on the t-shirts and were aimed at casting much-needed attention on the human rights crisis in Qatar. According to a shocking study by the Guardian, more than 6,500 migrant workers have died since the announcement of Qatar being the 2022 World Cup host.

37 of these deaths are directly related to the construction of stadiums for the top FIFA competition scheduled a couple of years later. Hours following the protest from the Norwegian national team, FIFA confirmed that it would not discipline or sanction the team for its actions prior to the game.

According to the rules and regulations set out by FIFA, national team players and federations can be subject to disciplinary action if they are found to use a sporting event to send out a message of non-sporting nature. "FIFA believes in the freedom of speech, and in the power of football as a force for good," said the highest governing body of football after the Norway protest against Qatar World Cup deaths.

Germany human rights protest against Qatar World Cup deaths

And Germany has now joined the bandwagon. The starting line up wore special black t-shirts with an alphabet each from the 'Human Rights' imprinted on every t-shirt. Meanwhile, there have been calls for a boycott of the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled to be played out in Qatar.

Speaking to RTL, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka asserted that the national team wanted to highlight the plight of labour struggle in Qatar, following the efforts taken by the Norwegian national team. He said, "We just spoke about it in the team. Obviously, we have the World Cup ahead of us and there’s always a lot of discussion going on about that."

"We wanted to make it clear to society that we aren’t ignoring that and that instead, we’re saying very clearly what kind of conditions there should be, and we tried to make that clear today," said the German midfielder, who opened the scoring for Joachim Low within two minutes into the game.

Image courtesy: Germany Twitter