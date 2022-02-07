Why Did Ajax Director Marc Overmars Quit? All You Need To Know

Dutch football club Ajax's director of football affairs Marc Overmars has chosen to leave the club with immediate effect because of a series of inappropriate messages he sent to female colleagues. Overmars was also a very successful player, who played for Netherlands, Ajax and Arsenal. In a statement on the club's website, he announced that he will be stepping down from the role.

"I am ashamed. Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others. Unfortunately, I didn't realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days. I suddenly felt enormous pressure. I apologise. Certainly, for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax. This also has a major impact on my private situation. That is why I ask everyone to leave me and my family alone," said Overmars.

Ajax CEO Van der Sar talks about incident

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar, who is Ajax's club's chief executive described the situation as "appalling", and said that a safe working climate is very important for everyone at the club. He then said that he feels responsible to help colleagues and that the club hierarchy will pay more attention to such things in the future. He said that they are working on something great at the club and this news comes as a huge blow to everyone associated with the club.

"I find the situation appalling for everyone and I agree with (supervisory board chairman) Leen Meijaard's words. In my role, I also feel responsible to help colleagues. A safe working climate is very important for everyone at Ajax. We will pay even more attention to this in the near future. Marc and I have been playing together since the early 1990s, first at Ajax and then with the national team and we have been colleagues in the management of Ajax for almost ten years now. That has now come to a very abrupt end. We are working on something very wonderful here at Ajax, so this news will also be a blow to everyone who cares about Ajax. But our ambitions remain the same," Van der Saar told the club website.

(Image: Twitter)