Why Did Alex Ferguson Meet PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi At The Lowry Hotel?

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was recently spotted paying a special visit to The Lowry Hotel in Manchester on Tuesday. The Scottish international reportedly met with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi ahead of the team's Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Manchester United's neighbours and arch-rivals Manchester City. It led to various speculations in the media as why was Alex Ferguson meeting with the PSG squad.

Sir Alex Ferguson spent roughly 1 hour and 20 minutes inside the Lowry Hotel - where PSG are staying ahead of tonight's #UCL clash with #ManCity - before leaving the building alongside PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.



Former Man United boss meets PSG president ahead of mega UCL fixture

There has been no official information about Alex Ferguson's visit but various reports speculate that the meeting was with PSG president who is also the newly elected chairman of the European Club Association (ECA). The duo also shared a similar stance on the controversial European Super League. However, according to reports from MEN Sport, Alex Ferguson met PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of an important game.

Did Mauricio Pochettino call Alex Ferguson for help?

Former Tottenham manager Pochettino and Sir Alex Ferguson share a cordial relationship with the latter often seen speaking very highly of the Argentine in various public meetings. The duo was reported to get together at Mayfair restaurant to share a bottle of red wine with Pochettino also going on to describe the lunch as a "dream come true" while calling Ferguson a "very special person".

Pochettino was also reportedly supposed to pay for the meal after he failed to complete Alex Ferguson's challenge of naming the goal scorer of the 1930 World Cup final match between Argentina and Uruguay. It seems that Mauricio Pochettino called upon to get advice and insight from one of the best managers in world football as he looks to help his team tackle the Man City test in the Champions League semi-finals.

Pochetinno's Paris Saint-Germain suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash against Man City as second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez saw Pep Guardiola's men mark an amazing comeback and walk away with a win.

The Argentine manager would be hopeful of getting some important advice from Sir Alex Ferguson as he looks to turn the fixture around with PSG preparing to play Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at the Etihad Stadium. The Ligue 1 giants will be aiming to overcome the first-leg deficit and book a spot for themselves in the finals of the Champions League which will be played in Istanbul where they would take on either Chelsea or Real Madrid on May 29.

