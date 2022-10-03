Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's first derby game ended in a humiliating defeat with Manchester City smashing six goals. City went on to win the match against United with a scoreline of 6-3 with Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scoring hattricks at the Etihad Stadium. United's three goals came in absence of Cristiano Ronaldo who was an unused substitute during the entire match.

Erik Ten Hag gives an eye-raising response to 'Why did Ronaldo not play' Manchester derby

Manchester City had done the damage in the first half itself scoring four goals. United fans began to leave at halftime to avoid witnessing further embarrassment after a traumatic first 45 minutes. To save the team from further humiliation, Ten Hag used all his substitutes in the second half bringing in Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Fred. Following the completion of the match, the Dutch manager during the press conference was asked about his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. Ten Hag, while defending his decision said that he chose to not bring the talisman 'out of respect for his big career.'

"I didn't bring him on out of respect for his big career," the Dutchman said at his post-match press conference. And the other thing, there was then the advantage I could bring Antony Martial on. He needs the minutes but I don't want to point it out like that," Ten Hag said.

Speaking of Cristiano Ronaldo's season so far, the Portuguese started the season as a second-half substitute in the 1-2 home loss to Brighton in August, after missing United's preseason amid attempts to force a transfer. He did start the match against Brentford only to see his team lose again by a 0-4 margin. The Portuguese striker was then dropped from the starting lineup for the 2-1 home win over Liverpool, in which he played four minutes as a substitute. In the Europa League, Ronaldo has started both of United's group games scoring in a 2-0 away win over Sheriff.

Manchester City vs Manchester United match highlights

Sunday's derby loss meant Ten Hag becomes the sixth United manager since Alex Ferguson’s retirement to lose his first derby. However, the Dutch manager suffered a heavier defeat than David Moyes or Ralf Rangnick, who both lost by margins of 4-1. City went into the lead after just eight minutes through Phil Foden. Haaland struck in the 34th and 37th minute before setting up Foden for his second in the derby game just before halftime.

United’s Antony reduced the deficit with a wonderful goal from distance in the 56th minute but City soon struck again with Haaland completing his treble in the 64th minute. The striker then provided an assist for Foden to also complete his hattrick. United substitute, Anthony Martial, scored twice in the last 10 minutes to reduce the deficit but could not stop the team from losing the match.