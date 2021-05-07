Ahead of the postponed Euro 2020, the Football Association (FA) have launched their new crest that will represent the English football teams. The new England football logo was a surprise change made by the association, even though the elite teams will stick with the traditional Three Lions which has adorned the chest of national teams in the country since 1872. Here's a look at why did England football change badge and the story behind the new England football logo.

Why did England football change badge? England football crest meaning explained

The change in the crest came with FA's launch of England Football, the governing body’s new visual identity to promote grassroots participation and the various national teams. The complete redesign of the grassroots system with the aim of creating more opportunities for people to play, coach and support football whilst also offering a better connection with the grassroots game and England’s national teams. EnglandFootball.com will be the new digital home of English football for players, fans, coaches and volunteers, providing a one-stop online hub across all levels of the game.

The Three Lions are at the heart of England Football.



It symbolises progression, greater inclusivity and accessibility in all levels of the beautiful game; from grassroots to elite. pic.twitter.com/psGIm7tGLO — England Football (@EnglandFootball) May 6, 2021

The website also becomes the lead destination to follow all England teams all the way up to the senior men’s and women’s squads. England Football explained the change of its logo on Twitter, writing: "A cub, lion and lioness unite to form the new England Football crest with no boundaries; representing everyone at every level of football across the country. It symbolises progression, greater inclusivity and accessibility in all levels of the beautiful game; from grassroots to the elite". The change received immense backlash, and the new England Football brand posted on Thursday that "teams will continue to wear the traditional Three Lions crest, as they have done since the first-ever international game in 1872".

Our @England and @Lionesses teams will continue to wear the traditional Three Lions crest, as they have done since the first-ever international game in 1872. pic.twitter.com/tHsiKqCjjT — England Football (@EnglandFootball) May 6, 2021

Harry Kane, Lucy Bronze and Marcus Rashford feature in a new film promoting the project, alongside portraits of grassroots heroes nationwide to "demonstrate the true diversity and fabric of football in England". England Football also helps fulfil the FA's charitable aims as a not-for-profit governing body of football in England. The initiative also includes a number of other aspects as the FA look to get people back playing football following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Euro 2020 venue: England's Euro 2020 schedule

England should make safe passage to the knockouts having drawn in a group with Scotland, the Czech Republic and World Cup finalists Croatia. The Three Lions begin their campaign with their first three fixtures being played at the Wembley Stadium in London, starting from June 19. As per the Euro 2020 schedule, the knockout phase kicks off on June 26 with the round of 16 matches, while the finals are scheduled at Wembley on 11th July.

(Image Courtesy: England Football Twitter)