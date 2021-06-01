Why did Mason Greenwood withdraw from England squad for Euro 2020?

Mason Greenwood had a fantastic end to his season. His 12 goals have helped him revive after a shaky start to the year. Greenwood made his debut for England against Iceland but after a Covid regulation breach, he was sent back and did not get a call back since then. It was expected that he would make his comeback into the national side after being named in Gareth Southgate's provisional squad, but it looks like it is over for him as Manchester United have officially said that he will be out of the Euros due to an apparent injury.

Mason Greenwood injury update: why did Mason Greenwood withdraw from England squad?

There have been no confirmations as to Why Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the England squad. But a statement from the club has stated that "Mason Greenwood has withdrawn from the provisional England squad in order to recover fully from an underlying injury that also kept him out of the Under 21 Euros in March." Greenwood's exit has opened the door for Ollie Watkins who has also been in great form all season.

England Squad for Euro 2020

Euro 2020 is set to resume on June 11. Most of the teams have already locked their sides, but England are yet to announce their final squad as they face a huge selection problem which can be attributed to the brilliant performance of their players for their clubs. The Champions League final had 7 players from the England national team and that has furthermore affected the decision. But after carefully analysing all the players, Southgate named a 33-man provisional squad, but it is reported that 6 players will be axed out of this selection including Mason Greenwood who has opted out.

"We’ll have a lot more information in seven days and be able to make the best possible decisions that we can."



The boss explains why he will wait until next week to confirm his final #EURO2020 squad: pic.twitter.com/xYkEeXM7un — England (@England) May 25, 2021

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Ben Godfrey, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker, Ben White

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Philips, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

England schedule for Euro 2020

Group F: England vs Croatia at Wembley Stadium

Sunday, June 13 at 2:00 PM [Sunday, June 13 at 6:30 PM IST]

England vs Scotland at Wembley Stadium

Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 PM [Friday, June 19 at 12:30 AM IST]

England vs Czech Republic at Wembley Stadium

Tuesday, June 22 at 8:00 PM [Wednesday, June 23 at 12:30 AM IST]

Picture Credits: England/Twitter