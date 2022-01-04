Why Did Ronaldo Lead Man Utd For 1st Time Since 2008? Fans Insist 'make It Permanent'

Cristiano Ronaldo captained Manchester United for the first time since 2008 as the Red Devils clashed against Wolves in the Premier League on Monday. Ronaldo was appointed the captain of the side in absence of regular skipper Harry Maguire, who was ruled out of the encounter due to a chest injury. United manager Ralf Rangnick explained after the match as to why he chose Ronaldo for the captaincy job.

Rangnick explains why Ronaldo was made captain

Rangnick told reporters in his post-match press conference that he had to choose between David de Gea and Cristiano Ronaldo. Rangnick said he chose Ronaldo over De Gea because he wanted a outfield player to lead the team. The newly-appointed interim manager also praised Ronaldo, claiming that the Portuguese striker is the most experienced player in the team and has made the most appearances for the club among the current group of players, making him the top choice for the captaincy.

"He is the most experienced player in total if we count up the time he has played for Manchester United he is probably been with the club for the longest time. The choice to be honest for me was either David de Gea or him, and I wanted a field player with the captaincy and that's why I chose Cristiano," Rangnick explained after the match.

Ronaldo last captained Manchester United in 2008 during a Premier League match against Bolton Wanderers. He was asked by then manager Sir Alex Ferguson to lead the side in absence of regular captain Ryan Giggs, who was out of the squad due to an injury. Ronaldo scored two goals in the game and led United to an emphatic win.

Meanwhile, United fans were seemingly happy to see Ronaldo wear the captain's armband for only the second time ever in either spell. Fans took to social media to express their happiness and also urged the United management to make Ronaldo the permanent captain of the side. Here's how fans reacted to Ronaldo captaining Manchester United for the first time since 2008.

As far as the match between United and Wolves is concerned, the Red Devils were humiliated yet again as they went down 1-0 at Old Trafford to drop to 7th place in the Premier League table. Joao Moutinho scored the sole goal for Wolves in the 82nd minute to help his side emerge victorious against United.

Image: CristianoRonaldo/Twitter