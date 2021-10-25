Why Does Gary Neville Think Conte Is Not The Right Man To Replace Solskjaer At Man Utd?

Sky Sports pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville feels that the Red Devils should not bring in Antonio Conte to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he were to be sacked.

Neville thinks that Conte will not be a great fit for the club and also added that he feels that Manchester United will stick with Ole for now. “They won't bring a hitman in. They will stick with Ole and he has to win something this season. Any other club he'd be in trouble tonight. Jose (Mourinho) was the best manager in the world and couldn't do it (at Manchester United.) I wouldn't bring (Antonio) Conte in to United. He's not a fit for United. I might be wrong but I don't think that he is. I think it would be wrong to sack Ole today” was quoted saying by Sky Sports.

Gary Neville further added that he feels Manchester United will stick with the Solskjaer until the end of the season, even though that is something a lot of the fans don’t want “I think the club will hold their nerve and I don't think they've planned for another manager this season and they'll sit with Ole until the end of the season. There will be a massive outcry from fans and media, from everybody that he should be sacked and I can understand why after that game. It takes some recovery.”

The Red Devils lost 5-0 to arch-rivals Liverpool at the Old Trafford and were 4-0 down in the first half for the first time in Premier League history.

Conte in at Man Utd?

Italian manager Antonio Conte who won league titles at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan is reportedly open to taking Manchester United managerial job does the club decide to part ways with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It was reported earlier as well that the former Chelsea boss was keeping a close eye on the developments at Manchester United and that despite an interest from Newcastle United the manager was willing to wait for more roles at clubs with Champions League football to open up.

Image: AP