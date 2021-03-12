Why Does Haaland Family Hate Man United? Erling Haaland Transfer Sparks Rumours

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was once on the verge of joining Manchester United. But a deal fell through and he went on to join the Bundesliga giants. Despite the failed move, the transfer rumours have failed to die down, with Man United fans hopeful of his arrival next summer. But a Leeds United fan has claimed that the Norwegian international will never move to Old Trafford, stating that the Haaland family hates Man United.

Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge is known for his famous stint with Leeds United and Manchester City. And a Leeds United fan cited an infamous involving Alf-Inge and Red Devils legend Roy Keane to rubbish off any possibility of a move for Erling Haaland to Man United. Speaking to talkSPORT, the fan named Ben has recalled an incident during the Manchester derby in 2001 when Keane and Alf-Inge were involved in a brutal tackle. The then Norwegian football star was on the receiving end of a horrendous tackle from the Man United legend in 2001.

Ben said, "There's no way he's going to Manchester United. The Haalands hate Man United. If you remember the whole Roy Keane with his dad business, why would he go there." On being interrupted by the on-set presenter to remind the fan that money could lure him to Old Trafford, Ben again responded in the negative.

He asserted that Man City have more money than Man United. He also stated that Spanish giants Real Madrid will pay more to sign the 20-year-old Norwegian international. "He will never go there when he can go to City or Madrid or to Bayern or anywhere else," believes Ben.

Although the Haaland transfer value is unknown, the player's contract does have a €75 million release clause. He is been in fine form and recently became the quickest player in the history of the Champions League to score 20 goals following his brace against Sevilla. The Dortmund striker achieved the milestone in just 14 games, breaking the previous record of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England international took 24 games to score 20 goals in the Champions League.

âš«ï¸ðŸŸ¡ Erling Haaland = youngest player in history to score 20 goals in the Champions League ðŸ‘#UCL pic.twitter.com/IQSQfwDjfH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Man United sit second in the Premier League table, having racked up 54 points in 28 games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men trail by 14 points to Man City, although Pep Guardiola's men have played a game more. Man United will next play West Ham United on Sunday (Monday according to IST).

