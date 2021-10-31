Why Does Neville Think $100m Signing Sancho May End Up Like Donny Van De Beek At Man Utd?

Manchester United ended their four-match winless streak after defeating Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 30, in London. The match reduced the pressure on United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. It was a hard-fought match, but Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand with a goal and an assist as they ran victorious over a struggling Tottenham; however, United signing Jadon Sancho did not make an appearance in the match as things go from bad to worse for the young forward. After the match, former United defender Gary Neville spoke about young England forward not playing and the impact it is having on his career.

Neville first spoke about Donny van de Beek who has also found almost no playing time while at the club. "I can’t help thinking about Donny Van de Beek," the former Red Devils captain told Sky Sports after the Spurs win. "Who has put their name on him? Who’s sponsoring that at Manchester United, that £40 million that’s been spent on that kid who’s been sat in the stand and not kicked a football for nearly 18 months?"

Sancho needs to be careful

Neville then said that if Sancho is not careful he could end up like Van De Beek. He said that the English forward has come into a United team that is completely 'disjointed' in terms of their football and has played in a better team and unit at Dortmund. "Jadon Sancho, if he’s not careful, is going to end up exactly the same. He’s played in some pretty appalling performances in the last few (weeks), not him… I mean team performances. He’s come into a club that’s looked completely disjointed in terms of their football. He’s played in a far better team and unit at Dortmund. He’s come in here and probably thinking, ‘what the hell am I in here? What is this?’. There’s no organisation, there’s no structure, the defensive work rate is poor," Neville told Sky Sports.

Gary Neville said that according to him the Sancho is the only player, when looking at the defensive running stats of Manchester United’s front players has gotten into the top few. Neville then said that Sancho is probably questioning his decision to join the club as he has been sitting on the bench so much. And according to the former United defender, Van de Beek’s thinking the same.

Image: AP