Why England Vs Germany Final Could Be The Ultimate Blockbuster Clash In Women's Euro?

The Women's Euro 2022 has finally reached its climax with host England set to face Germany. The England vs Germany Women's Euro 2022 final is set to be played on Sunday, July 31 at Wembley. Both teams are coming into the final on the back of superb runs during the league and knockout stages. Ahead of the England vs Germany final let's take a look at their past result and why this match could be a blockbuster.

Why is England vs Germany Women's Euro a must-watch?

The last time the two teams faced each other was in Euro 2009 final and it was Germany who emerged victorious crushing England by a 6-2 margin. The Lioness will have a point to prove and also avenge the defeat of their crushing loss last time around. Both the teams are coming into the final on the back of tremendous form which helped them breeze past the league and knockout stages. For England having the home advantage will be a major factor against Germany who has also looked in devastating form throughout the tournament. Coming into the final, England is yet to concede a single goal in the tournament and has stayed unbeaten so far.

The Lionesses breezed past the likes of Norway, and Northern Ireland before hammering Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final. England has scored the most number of goals (20) with Beth Mead leading the line with 65 goals to her name in the tournament so far. England's dutch coach Sarina Wiegman has got England to play ruthless attacking football just like she did while coaching the Netherlands team. Wiegman will be hoping that her team continues their attacking style of play against the Germans and bring home the glory.

Germany on the other hand has only conceded just once throughout the tournament and scored 12 goals so far. The Voss-Tecklenburg coached team's willingness to defend well has helped them reach the final of the tournament. Besides defending, the clinical finishings by Alexandra Popp (six goals) have made a difference at the front. Defenders have managed to find the back of the net while wings backs have also defended when needed.

Coming to the style of play, the German team has a fast-paced style of football which needs skilled technicians in the middle of the field. The team has no shortage of talent in the midfield and that is why they have been able to do well in the tournament so far.

England vs Germany Euro record

Coming to the Euro records, England has made it to the final of a European Championship twice in the past, in 1984 and 2009, and both times they lost in the final. The Germans, on the other hand, have had a phenomenal record in Euro's winning the title a record eight times, from 1989 to 2013. In 2017 they lost the title again after their journey ended in the quarter-finals. However, going by their current form they will start as favourites to take back the crown.