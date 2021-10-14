Why Has Madrid Court Ordered Jail Time For Bayern & France Defender Lucas Hernandez?

France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez has been ordered a jail time of six months in Spain for violating a restraining order. He was arrested after an altercation with his wife in 2017 which landed her wife in hospital with minor injuries. During that time he used to play for Atletico Madrid. The 25-year-old and his wife had a restraining order from the court after the incident, but they violated it by travelling to the United States together, six months later for their honeymoon. After being found guilty of violating the in 2019, as per AP, his request for suspension of the six-month sentence was denied.

The Madrid court has now ordered him to return to Spanish capital due to him being a repeat offender. He has been told to appear in court for turning himself in and start serving the prison sentence. He has 10 days starting 12 October to present himself in the court. However, Hernandez’s lawyers are trying to appeal, and if it gets accepted, the Bayern Munich player would most likely avoid jail time.

Lucas Hernandez last appeared during France vs Belgium, UEFA Nations League semifinal

Lucas Hernandez was a reserve in the France squad that won the UEFA Nations League 2021 by defeating Spain 1-2 in the Final on 11 October. France won the tournament after consistent performances throughout, with Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe scoring goals at the 66th and 80th minute of the final against Spain. Hernandez made his debut for the senior French team in 2018 and has appeared in 29 games for the country. He last appeared as a centre-back for France during their UEFA Nations League semifinal match against Belgium, which they won by 3-2.

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich in 2019, after a move from Atletico Madrid, where he started his career as a youngster. Since joining Munich, he has appeared in 68 matches for the club. In the 2021-22 season, he has played six Bundesliga matches and two UEFA Champions League matches for Bayern Munich. As reported by Goal, the club refused to comment on the footballer's current legal situation in Spain.

Image: AP