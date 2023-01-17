Why Is Argentine Superstar Lionel Messi Nicknamed ‘The Flea’? Here's The Reason Behind It

It's very hard if you talk about football and not talk about football superstar Lionel Messi. Messi has fans all over the world and also people know him by many names. Some call him Leo, others as "The Little Magician" but most of them call him GOAT. Anyways, it's very hard to not notice on the field. The way he wades through the opposition defence, he has cemented his place as one of the absolute legends of today's football.

Focusing more on his career Messi has earned a number of nicknames throughout his shining career. Some of them went easily on the mouth like La Pulga or 'The Flea'

So, why did the football world give the veteran footballer such an etymologically sound nickname? Let us reveal to you the facts and fiction behind one of the greatest nicknames world football has ever known.

Why 'La Pulga'?

With his eye-catching agility and ability to get the ball on his left foot and pass the ball to its repertoire like very few others across the beautiful game. Lionel Messi has been a football fan ever since he turned out for Barcelona as a teenager.

Messi's bug related nickname has a deeper meaning. Messi has been tiny since his childhood days and had to receive injections for his deficiency in human growth hormone.

Messi despite coming in front of big personalities at an early age, Lionel Messi still was an artist with the ball and his foot. One of his elder brothers noticed him and started calling him 'La Pulgita'- the little flea as a child.

As the time progressed Messi started to terrorise defenders and 'La Pulgita' soon became 'La Pulga'. This name stuck in people's lips for the first time in Argentina.

To describe Messi's superhuman ability to squeeze the ball through the opposition's defence, many Spanish Publications have started to add 'Atomica' for describing his ability.

Either way, It doesn't matter whether you call him 'La Pulga' or something else. Lionel Messi is one of the greatest players of all times to play this beautiful game and he has cemented this fact after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

