Why Is May 26 Special For Manchester United? Matt Busby, '99 Treble Memories Resurface

Man United will lock horns with Villarreal on Wednesday, May 26 in the 2021 Europa League final in Gdansk with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to clinch his first piece of silverware since taking the reins at Old Trafford. The Red Devils cruised past AS Roma in the semi-finals of the continental competition to book their spot in the grand final. However, May 26 is also a date for Man United to reflect on with great memories and they will possibly be looking to add another one on the special date when they square off against Villarreal.

Why is May 26 special for Manchester United? Sir Matt Busby's birthday, 1999 Manchester United treble

While speaking to reporters ahead of the 2021 Europa League final, United boss Solskjaer urged his team to win the Europa League final to honour the late Sir Matt Busby. The Norwegian also encouraged his team to enjoy the “pleasure of the pressure” of playing for a trophy that could start an era of success under his reign.

Sir Matt Busby, who is widely considered as one of United’s two great managers alongside Sir Alex Ferguson, led the club to their first European Cup in 1968. Wednesday’s Europa League final falls on Busby’s birthday, which is also the date when United won the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich in which Solskjaer scored the late winner.

The 26th May



Sir Matts Birthday ❤️

Treble Day ❤️

Come On United Tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Gq9zVS1jKw — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 26, 2021

With the 1999 Champions League triumph, Man United also completed the continental treble. The Red Devils clinched the FA Cup, the Premier League and the UCL under Sir Alex Ferguson, becoming the first English team to achieve the incredible feat. During the campaign, United lost only five times with Ferguson's 1998-99 team often considered as one of the best to ever grace Europe.

Solskjaer also added that he is not superstitious but believes that the date is quite special for him as well. “My wife’s birthday is on the 26th, we got married on the 26th, so I have to believe in destiny. It’s a special number for us, for my family as well. I’m not very superstitious but it looks like a good sign.”

Europa League live stream: How to watch Villarreal vs Man Utd live?

In India, the Europa League final between Villarreal and Man United will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD. The Europa League final live stream will be available on Sony LIV. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the social media handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Gary Neville Twitter