Why Is Sergio Ramos Leaving Real Madrid? Which Club Will Sergio Ramos Join Next?

Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid after 16 seasons with the LaLiga giants when his contract expires at the end of the month, the club announced on Wednesday. Los Blancos have scheduled a farewell ceremony for their longtime captain in the presence of club president Florentino Perez on Thursday. The 35-year-old defender has failed to agree on a new contract and will leave as a free agent. However, netizens have been curious to know where the veteran defender might land up, with PSG, Chelsea and Man United linked with Ramos.

Why is Sergio Ramos leaving Real Madrid? Los Blancos legend to depart after 16 years

According to reports from ESPN, Ramos, 35, wanted a new two-year deal to stay in Madrid, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was not prepared to break his policy of handing only one-year contracts to players over 30. Conversations between Perez and Ramos had been ongoing throughout the past year and continued into June. However, neither party was prepared to compromise.

Despite reports stating the contrary, it is believed that Ramos did not demand a pay rise to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos missed much of the past season with injuries and was not selected for the Spain European Championship squad. However, a number of top clubs in Europe are still monitoring Ramos, who will be available on a free transfer.

Sergio Ramos transfer news: Which club will Sergio Ramos join?

Ramos, who is one of the most decorated players in world football is now on the hunt for a new club. The Spaniard's decision will come as a blow to returning boss Carlo Ancelotti, who was eager for the centre-back to stay.

Sergio Ramos will NOT join Sevilla. It’s never been an option, they’re not interested in Ramos and the comeback is not even considered. He’s in talks with another club, not Sevilla. ⚪️🇪🇸 #Sevilla #Ramos #SergioRamos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

Reports claim that the Premier League trio of Man United, Chelsea and Man City are keen on bringing Ramos to England. French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the defender. However, he will not return to Sevilla.

Sergio Ramos with Real Madrid:

Games: 671

Goals: 101

Assists: 40

🏆 5x La Liga

🏆 4x Champions League

🏆 4x Supercopa

🏆 4x FIFA Club World Cup

🏆 3x UEFA Super Cup

🏆 2x Copa del Rey



Legend of the highest order.



Not in a mood to pen down my thoughts.#GraciasCapitan pic.twitter.com/62HEsTl89U — Madridismo (@halamadrid028) June 17, 2021

Sergio Ramos Real Madrid stats and honours

Ramos, who made 671 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 101 goals, has still not made a firm decision on his future and is not expected to announce his next destination at Thursday's goodbye event.

Ramos leaves the club having won four Champions League titles, five Liga trophies and two Copa del Rey titles, being Real Madrid’s second most decorated player just behind Paco Gento. The defender signed for Real Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla and his leadership skills and natural ability to perform on the big stage will definitely go down in history.

Image Credits - Sergio Ramos Instagram