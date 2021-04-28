Champions League action is getting down the to the wire as only four teams remain in Europe's most elite club competition. The Champions League semi-final fixtures kicked off with Real Madrid taking on Chelsea in Spain on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The telecast of the competition in India is available on the Sony Sports network, but the coverage of the game was different this time around as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grip the country.

Why is there no Champions League preview for Indian audience?

The Champions League telecast in India did not feature the pre-match show by Sony Sports Network for the game between Real Madrid and Chelsea. The pre-match show has been a staple of Sony's UCL coverage but was not covered last night, with the channel opting to telecast the UCL magazine show and the chat between Indian cricket star Yuvraj Singh and Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Manas Singh and Arpit Sharma, the hosts of the Champions League preview India, confirmed via social media that the telecast of the show was unavailable due to the Covid-19 India situation.

The 1st leg - Real Madrid vs Chelsea will be live on Sony Ten 2.

For safety reasons we all are staying at home but will be going live on the Facebook page of @SonySportsIndia in the company of @jamosfoundation @NizaarKinsella @adriandelmonte & Ashley. See you there at 1130 pm. — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) April 27, 2021

However, the team did provide their analysis on social media through Sony Sports India's YouTube channel. Singh tweeted and urged the audience to stay safe and connected with former England international David James, Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella and Italian-Australian Adriano Del-Mont to discuss the game on Facebook. The update is likely to remain the same for Wednesday's semi-final clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

INFO : There will be no studio on our TV channels for the #UCL match between #RealMadrid and #Chelsea.



Join our team on the Facebook page of @SonySportsIndia for the Pre match, half time and full time. Request you to make it as interactive as possible ðŸ™



Match on #SonyTen2 . https://t.co/aqyzzAGtMt — Arpit Sharma (@thearpitsharma) April 27, 2021

PSG vs Manchester City live stream in India

Paris Saint-Germain will host Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final on Wednesday night. The game will be played at the Parc des Princes in what promises to be a fascinating clash between the two expensively assembled sides. Both teams are gunning for Champions League glory having dominated their domestic leagues over the past decade, and a win on Wednesday could be the first steps in the two clubs pushing closer to their dream.

In India, the game will broadcast live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. One can also watch the live stream of the Champions League on SonyLiv app. Live scores and updates can be accessed on the Twitter handles of both teams. The telecast of the games will begin at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, April 29. The pre-match show of the game will be available on the Facebook page of the Sony Sports Network, starting at 11:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)