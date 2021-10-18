Why Jose Morinho Showed Juventus Fans 3 Fingers After AS Roma's Controversial 1-0 Loss

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was left furious after his side controversially lost 1-0 to rivals Juventus in Serie A. Roma thought they had equalized the scores at 1-1 as Tammy Abraham found the back of the net, only to realise that referee Daniele Orsato had given a penalty instead of the goal.

The resulting penalty was missed by Jordan Veretout to add to the frustration amongst Mourinho and the Roma fans. After the match, the Portuguese manager revealed his frustrations during his post-match press conference as he cited a particular fallout that added to his rage.

Jose Mourinho fumes after post-match clash with Juventus

Following the match, there was a fallout in the tunnel between Jose Mourinho and the two teams, with the Portuguese boss claiming that Juventus uttered some 'words' that he did not appreciate. While speaking at his post-match press conference, Mourinho said, "All the words we heard from Juventus in the tunnel and the locker room, I hope they say it in public too. They know how much they struggled against us. I won here many years ago without playing so well, today we lost when playing very well."

Meanwhile, after the match, the Portuguese coach also provoked Juventus fans inside the stadium by raising three fingers to indicate he won the treble with rivals Inter Milan in 2009-10. This was not the first time Mourinho engaged with the Allianz Arena fans.

In 2018 after Mourinho's Manchester United beat Juventus 2-1 in the UEFA Champions League in Turin, he famously celebrated by holding his hand in his ear to taunt the crowd. Hence, after his Roma side lost to the Turin outfit, he also admitted in his post-match interview that 'Juventus fans are not in love' with him.

Netizens react as Jose Mourinho takes another swipe at Juventus

Typical Jose Mourinho 😂🔥



Mourinho Showing Juventus fans showing The Three Fingers (The TREBLE he won with inter) during last night's game between Roma & Juve 😂 pic.twitter.com/mj3koyp38a — AZR (@AzrOrganization) October 18, 2021

“Obviously, the Juventus fans aren't in love with me”. 🤣



Just a very Jose Mourinho reminder for the Juventus crowd of his treble with Inter. 👀🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/o1uRJTTBpy — MaximBet (@MaximBetUSA) October 18, 2021

Roma fuming as Tammy Abraham robbed of equaliser in controversial circumstances with furious Jose Mourinho taking aim at Juventus https://t.co/0AJGbcQ5Ah pic.twitter.com/ndU72N00Cw — SPORTS CIRCUS INT. (@SPORTSCIRCUSINT) October 18, 2021

Serie A standings: Juventus climb to 7th while Roma stay in 4th

After eight matches, Juventus are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings with 14 points, ten points behind leaders Napoli who have not dropped a single point. On the other hand, Roma stay in fourth place with 15 points despite the defeat.