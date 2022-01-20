'Why Me? Why Me?': Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes Over Second-half Substitution In Brentford Game

Portuguese attacker Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted yelling at Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick after being substituted late in the game against Brentford. Rangnick took Ronaldo off the field minutes after Mason Greenwood scored United's second goal. After being signalled to leave the field, Ronaldo was spotted shouting at Rangnick before storming off the field in rage.

"Why me? Why me...why do you take me off," Ronaldo was heard murmuring as he walked off the field in the 71st minute. Ronaldo was seen throwing his jacket on the floor in anger. He was then spotted sitting alone on the steps. Ronaldo was substituted by Harry Maguire who returned the fold after recovering from a rib injury.

Rangnick reveals his conversation with Ronaldo

Rangnick then offered an explanation for his choice, as well as revealing his conversation with Ronaldo after the substitution decision. Ronaldo, like any other striker, wasn't pleased with the decision, according to Rangnick, since he would have preferred to remain on the pitch and score. Rangnick went on to say that he told Ronaldo that the decision was made with the "team's best interests" in mind. Rangnick stated he told Ronaldo that if he becomes a coach in a few years, he will understand his decision.

"Cristiano was not happy, he’s a goalscorer, he would have wished to stay on and score, but it was more important for us to be compact, to have enough legs, and [make] strong headers to defend their set pieces. When we scored the third goal, I said exactly that to him. I understand you want to score yourself, but maybe in a couple of years when you’re a head coach yourself, you’ll take the same decision," Rangnick told reporters after the match.

Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford scored to give Manchester United a 3-1 victory at Brentford Community Stadium. Ronaldo, who was playing his first game since suffering a hip injury earlier this month, was unable to score a single goal, and his irritation was evident when he was replaced towards the closing minutes of the match. This was United's first win in the last three Premier League games.

Image: CristianoRonaldo/Twitter

