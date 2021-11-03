Why Unai Emery Could Reject Newcastle United's Offer To Become Manager?

Newcastle's bid to fill the manager seat could suffer a major blow following the recent statement made by current Villarreal manager Unai Emery. Steve Bruce who was at the helm of Newcastle before the takeover was sacked by the new owners recently as they look for an ideal candidate who could keep Newcastle in the Premier League. Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was on the radar of the Saudi-backed club with reports emerging of them keen to have the Spaniard take over as the Newcastle manager.

Unai Emery could reject Newcastle United offer

In the latest development, BBC while naming Spanish Football expert Guillem Balague has reported that Unai Emery will turn down the chance to become manager of Newcastle United and will instead stay with Villarreal. The report states that sources close to Emery indicate he felt the new Magpies ownership lacked a clear vision for the club. According to Balague,

"Emery felt a huge pressure on the day of their match a 2-0 win over Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday. And then there was the lack of a clear vision from the club. If you want him, do you approach him in such a rushed way, without an official offer and with it coming out from the English side that it is all practically done?. I don't see this move happening now this season. Maybe next year when the club's structure is clearer and the vision more defined."

According to Balague, Newcastle United has also held talks with former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca.

Villarreal president Fernando Roig statement on Unai Emery linked to Newcastle job

Emery led Villarreal to the Europa League title last season, beating Manchester United on penalties in the final in May and despite not so great start to the season, the Spaniard has strong backing from Villarreal president Fernando Roig who has denied reports of a deal being agreed between Newcastle and Unai Emery stating that is happy where he is.

Roig while speaking during the press conference said, "Unai has a contract with us and contracts are there to be fulfilled. We hope that we will be able to see that contract through until the end. I have no doubts about his professionalism in that respect.".

Before taking over at Villarreal Unai Emery had an 18-month stint with Arsenal in Premier League and was sacked following a poor performance from the team. During his time at Seville from 2013-2016 Unai Emery claimed three successive Europa League titles and then took over at Paris St-Germain, where he won Ligue 1 and two French Cups.