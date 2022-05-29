Why Was NBA Star Lebron James Trolled After Real Madrid Won 14th Champions League Title?

Real Madrid won their record 14th UEFA Champions League title by claiming a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at the Stade de France stadium on Saturday night. Brazilian footballer Vinicius Jr. became the most talked about player of the match as he was the lone goal scorer of the night, which powered Madrid to the major win. Meanwhile, NBA superstar Lebron James was one of the prominent sports personalities to mark his presence in the summit clash.

The Los Angeles Lakers player and the NBA scoring leader James is known to be an avid Liverpool fan and he traveled all the way to Paris to support his team in the important match. However, James also became one of the talking points about the night as he faced a chorus of Madrid fans trolling him with chants of ‘Michael Jordan better’, during the match. Ahead of the match, James put out a tweet asking the match to start late, while he was still en route from LA.

“@LFC FANS, don't let the match start until I land. OMW!! #YNWA,” James tweeted. Alongside the trolls, things became worse for Lebron as his team, Liverpool, consisting of star players like Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane failed to score even one goal. Trolls also took to social media to throw shade at Lebron, targeting him for being a Liverpool supporter.

A user said Lebron flew all the way to Paris to show Liverpool, how to take a loss in the finals. “This is why Real Madrid is the best team in the world!” another user wrote. Meanwhile, a few of the users also mentioned star basketball player Stephen Curry in their tweets to target James.

Madrid fans telling the truth here I see no news — ˢᵁᴺ ᴳᴼᴰ ᴿᴬ (@autorelocator) May 28, 2022

LeBron knows all about taking Ls in the finals so he flew from Cancun to Paris to show Liverpool what to do — Crow (@Crow38) May 28, 2022

Next time just say steph curry better. He'll start crying — Slim (@Slim57406021) May 29, 2022

This is why Real Madrid is the best team in the world! — Sony S 🍥 (@SonyS60249893) May 29, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that the UCL 2021-22 final began almost 35 minutes past the scheduled kick-off time, as Liverpool fans created chaos outside the stadium, upon not getting entry into the stadium. While the riot police had to use tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool fans, who queued up in long lines to drive them away from the venue, UEFA blamed the chaos on people trying to get into the stadium with fake tickets.

“In the lead-up to the game, the turnstiles at the Liverpool end became blocked by thousands of fans who purchased fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles,” UEFA said in a statement. Some fans were seen climbing fences around the stadium to get inside, while others barged through security and were seen sprinting their way in before getting wrestled to the ground.

(Image: @lakers/Instagram/AP)