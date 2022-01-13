Why Was Tottenham's League-Cup Semi-final Against Chelsea Suspended In The 87th Minute?

The Carabao Cup semi-final match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea was halted for several minutes after a member of the crowd suffered a medical emergency. According to the Daily Mail, the match was stopped in the 87th minute due to an emergency in the stands, where a Tottenham Hostpur fan suffered a medical issue. The home supporter was provided with immediate medical attention and it was reported that the fan was eventually able to walk with the help of the medics. here's the video of the incident.

The incident saw eight minutes of the extra time being added to the second half of the game. Players from both sides remained on the field during the event so that the game could be resumed as soon as the issue was resolved. Following assurance that the fan was fine, the game was eventually resumed after a five-minute wait. While the incident in the stadium's South Stand was still happening, Tottenham Hotspur tweeted, "Play has been paused due to a medical emergency in the crowd." "Everyone at Chelsea wishes the home supporter well," Chelsea wrote in its reply.

Play has been paused due to a medical emergency in the crowd.



⚪️ 0-1 🔵 (87’) — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 12, 2022

This is not the first time a fan suffered a medical emergency during a football match in England. In December last year, the match between Watford and Chelsea was suspended so that a fan could receive medical help in the stands. A similar incident occurred during a game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur in October 2021 at St James' Park, where a supporter was taken to the hospital after he suffered a medical issue.

Tottenham vs Chelsea

Coming back to the match between Tottenham and Chelsea, the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals saw the visitors score one goal on Thursday. German football star Antonio Rudiger netted the sole goal of the match in the 18th minute as the Blues advanced on the aggregate tally by 3-0. Rudiger scored the goal after receiving an amazing assist from Chelsea mid-fielder Mason Mount. With the win, Chelsea booked a berth in the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will play either Arsenal or Liverpool.